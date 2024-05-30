How to complete Alone in the Abyss tutorial quest in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves won’t fail to keep you busy with its challenges, but unlocking them early on in the game isn’t super straightforward.

As you wait for 1.1 to deliver a new set of characters under another premium banner, Wuthering Waves aims to keep you engaged with daily challenges like the Tower or Adversity. This tower asks that your best trio of Resonators climb floor after floor, wiping out all enemies each time. Every floor nets you rewards to level up your Resonators, improve their weapons, and strengthen their Echoes. That said, learning how to unlock the Tower of Adversity isn’t so easy. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start Alone in the Abyss in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Alone in the Abyss in Wuthering Waves

Gold quest, tutorial quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alone in the Abyss automatically unlocks after reaching Union level 15. Once you’ve progressed through the game enough to reach that point, you can find Alone in the Abyss on the map west of Jinzhou City or in your quest log. This quest serves as the introductory mission to unlock the Tower of Adversity.

If you haven’t reached Union level 15 yet, you can complete side quests, exploration challenges, and all the Resonance Beacons to boost your Union level.

How to complete Alone in the Abyss in Wuthering Waves

Tap the crystal to begin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Head to the quest location marked on your map and speak with Sanhua by the docks. Afterward, meet her in front of the Tower of Adversity and prepare to enter the tower.

Arrange your team as you see fit. Pay attention to the lightning symbol and numerical value at the bottom of your Resonators’ profile, indicating their Vigor. Vigor depletes as you progress through the tower floors, so plan accordingly.

Each floor requires you to clear all enemies within a set time limit, displayed on the left side of your screen. Faster completions yield higher rewards. After finishing the first floor, you can continue further or exit the tower.

Once you’ve completed a tower floor, exit the tower and talk to Sanhua again to complete the quest. This permanently unlocks the Tower of Adversity, making it accessible anytime.

Wuthering Waves: Alone in the Abyss Rewards

Completing Alone in the Abyss grants the following rewards in Wuthering Waves:

150 Union EXP

20 Astrite

Two Medium Sealed Tube

100000 Shell Credits

By finishing this quest, you unlock the Tower of Adversity. You earn rewards like Astrites and Hazard Records by clearing floors in this tower. This will be a valuable resource for gathering materials and enhancing your character.

