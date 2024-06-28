Does Wuthering Waves support mods?

Wuthering Waves captured the attention of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail from the get-go, alongside attracting a new audience to its unique world. If you were looking to use mods in this universe, though, you may wonder whether Wuthering Waves supports them.

Whether developers agree, mods allow players to tailor their experience while keeping the community engaged. If you’re eyeing ways to further customize your Wuthering Waves characters, there’s some good news.

Can you use mods in Wuthering Waves?

There are some boundaries, but at least the door is open for modding. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, you can use mods in Wuthering Waves. If you’re on PC, you can follow our 3dmigoto mods guide to learn how you can install mods in Wuthering Waves.

You should tone down your expectations, however, since almost all the available mods for Wuthering Waves are purely cosmetic. Before installing any mods, you should know the game’s terms of services are against altering files in any way.

Does Wuthering Waves have modes on PlayStation?

Out of options for now.. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When Wuthering Waves arrives on PS5 and PS4, it’s unlikely the game will support mods. While this could change if the developers add native modding solutions to the game itself, I don’t expect this to be a priority on the roadmap.

Considering Wuthering Waves updates and the new content in the pipelines, the need for mods might also be lower for some players. From new maps to Echoes, there will be something new to do in Wuthering Waves in each major patch.

