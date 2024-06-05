How to use Wuthering Waves mods with 3dmigoto

Wuthering Waves is a hard game to mod compared to titles like Honkai Star Rail and Genshin Impact. That’s because it’s built in the Unreal Engine, unlike the other two that are made on Unity. You can still, however, use 3dmigoto from Genshin to make visual changes in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

The method below is exclusively for using mods on the PC version of Wuthering Waves, whether you’re using their native client or the Epic Games launcher. The only type of mod that 3dmigoto supports involves visual changes to the game, such as altering character appearances or modifying how the world looks. These are purely cosmetic changes and have no effect on gameplay, so we’re not talking about cheats.

How to use 3dmigoto mods in Wuthering Waves

Neo Rover mod in action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step guide for running 3dmigoto mods in Wuthering Waves:

Download the edited version of 3dmigoto from Gamebanana. Extract the files anywhere on your computer. Download the mods you want and extract them into the Mods folder inside the 3dmigoto folder you just extracted. Run the 3DMigoto Loader.exe before running Wuthering Waves. A CMD window will pop up. If it reads “3DMigoto ready – Now run the game,” you can do so. If you see a huge yellow text that starts with “3dmigoto GIMI v7.0” when you open the game, it’s working. Otherwise, redo the steps above. Press F10 when in the game if you need to reload mods or to load new mods with the game running.

Since 3dmigoto on Wuthering Waves is an adaptation of a modding tool used for other games, many mods may show issues and instability, or even not run at all depending on your setup. The game doesn’t have its own modding tool yet, and 3dmigoto is just a workaround for people who want to mod the game early. Consider yourself a beta tester and get ready for bugs.

Can you get banned for using 3dmigoto in Wuthering Waves?

Yes, you can get banned for using 3dmigoto and other mods in Wuthering Waves, though the risk is low. According to the terms of service, players can’t modify the game at all. But since this method doesn’t change the game files, it’s hard for Kuro Games to detect and autoban you just for using it.

That said, sharing mod screenshots online puts a target on your head, and you can be banned if someone identifies your game account. While it’s currently hard to detect, this doesn’t mean it will never be picked up by anti-cheat software. If and when it does, anyone using it will likely be instantly banned. So, anytime you’re using 3dmigoto, you’re running the risk that the developers may have just implemented a way to detect it and ban your account, though it’s impossible to know when or if this will happen.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy