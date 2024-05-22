Is Wuthering Waves on PS5 or PS4?

After months of anticipation and two closed betas, Wuthering Waves finally released for PC on May 22. But while PC gamers are enjoying the game, PlayStation 4 and 5 users are wondering whether Wuthering Waves is playable on their platforms.

Recommended Videos

In Wuthering Waves, players explore the open world as Rover, and can recruit up to 16 other characters, called Resonators. The developer has teased vast endgame content and lots of other activities that should keep players hooked for hours, especially fans of Genshin-like JRPGs. So, can PlayStation 4 and 5 users play Wuthering Waves?

Is Wuthering Waves releasing on PS5 or PS4?

Wuthering Waves is not yet playable on PlayStation consoles, but we do have some good news. Wuthering Waves will get a PS4 and PS5 release at some point in the future, but we don’t have any details at the time of writing.

The game is on its way, but when? Image via Kuro Games.

The console version was announced in 2023 at Unreal Fest Shanghai, and was teased to utilize the same Ultra graphics settings as the PC version. However, since then, the PC version has already launched, while the PS4 and PS5 versions are nowhere to be seen.

The developer has admitted it still intends to ship Wuthering Waves to consoles, but at present, it’s unable to confirm exactly when that will happen. “We do have a plan [to release] on console, but we’re still working on it,” Lennon Li, overseas marketing specialist, said in an interview with TheLoadout in April.

Li didn’t specify which consoles he has in mind, but the statement does make sense given the Unreal Fest Shanghai announcement. Hopefully, PlayStation fans will get to enjoy Wuthering Waves on PS4 and PS5 soon. It’s also possible the developer is working on an Xbox version.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more