Thaw of Eons update adds Wuthering Waves’s first new map

The first new area in Wuthering Waves has arrived, with the Thaw of Eons update adding Mt. Firmament and two events tied to the locale. One is tied to the main Voyage to Firmament quest and another requires you to become a photographer.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves‘ first new map has been added to the East of Whining Aix’s Mire. From the cliffs of the Whining Aix’s Mire, you could see a dragon’s head and body that resembled the dragon in the portrait below of Mt. Firmament.

I can’t wait to learn the lore of the mountain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The area’s exploration event starts once you’ve visited Mt. Firmament in the new main quest and reached Union Level 14. As you progress this quest, which involves puzzles, battles, and new challenges, players will also collect rewards like Astrite and premium Resonance Potions, Sealed Tubes, and Energy cores.

There’s also a photo collection event tied to the new Mt. Firmament area which tasks you with completing the Scale of Past sidequest. Here, you’ll follow clues, explore the new area, search for specific targets, and take a whole heap of photos.

Aside from the quests and events tied to this new area, there’s still a sense of mystery shrouding what might be hidden within this vast mountain range and the lore of the area. We’ll know for sure once we complete all the new content for this area. But we expect that, like other Wuthering Waves areas, there’ll be new resources for you to gather, new Echoes to battle, chests to uncover, and Sonance Caskets to find and redeem.

There’s been some concerns in the Wuthering Waves community about the game quickly becoming stagnant, with many blowing through the main and side quests with ease, so Version 1.1 adding all these new exploration areas and missions has been very welcome. The new map area should go live on June 27 at 11pm PST.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy