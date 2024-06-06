Best Yinlin team comps in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is a new Electro five-star character in Wuthering Waves, and no matter how powerful this Jinzhou Patroller is, she also needs her party members to perform to her best.

As a powerful Electro sub-DPS with good buffing capabilities, she can be a part of multiple viable team compositions. Here are the best Yinlin teams in Wuthering Waves.

Best Yinlin team compositions in Wuthering Waves

Yinlin is an Electro Rectifier user who excels in dealing burst Electro damage. While she can be played as a main damage dealer, her main role is a sub-DPS. With her buffing capabilities and big AoE damage, Yinlin prefers quick-swap teams, and she’s usually paired with another DPS. The best Yinlin team consists of Yinlin herself, another damage dealer, and a utility support that either provides heals or shields. Below, we’ve listed our top picks for Yinlin team comps.

4) Yinlin, Sanhua, Baizhi

This is a free-to-play Glacio-focused team, where everything revolves around quick-swapping. Your main DPS is Sanhua, who sets up Yinlin with her Glacio structures on the field. Once opponents are immobile because of Sanhua’s Glacio constructs, Yinlin takes the spotlight and deals massive AoE Electro damage.

You will never have to worry about your health because Baizhi will always provide big heals to keep you safe, which makes her one of the best four-star units in Wuthering Waves. Besides being fun to play, this team is also free-to-play friendly, as you get both Sanhua and Baizhi for free.

3) Yinlin,Yuanwu, Baizhi

Double Electro, double the damage. This is another free-to-play team that uses Yinlin’s kit to its full potential. Yinlin is a sub-DPS here, and she’s paired with another Electro sub-DPS, making this team rather unique. Yinlin opens the fight with her Resonance Liberation that deals AoE damage, and once she applies Electro buff, you swap to Yuanwu, who finishes the job. Meanwhile, Baizhi’s heals and buffs increase the team’s damage. What makes this team special is Yuanwu’s off-field Electro damage, which allows different rotations with Yinlin.

2) Yinlin, Calcharo, Yuanwu

With this mono Electro team comp, you will truly electrify your opponents. This team is all about damage, and it’s very straightforward. Calcharo is your main DPS, and you invest everything into him. Yuanwu is there to deal off-field Electro damage and to smoothen the rotation, but the main synergy is between Calcharo and Yinlin.

With Yinlin’s AoE damage and massive Electro and Resonance Liberation buffs, Calcharo becomes an unstoppable Electro juggernaut. Since his main source of damage comes from his Resonance Liberation, the Yinling buff is simply too perfect for Calcharo.

1) Yinlin, Calcharo, Verina

This is the best Yinlin team you can make. While you’re swapping Yuanwu for Verina, you gain bigger comfort with her heals and massive Attribute buffs. Yinlin is still your sub-DPS that focuses on dealing burst Electro damage and buffing your main carry. As your main damage dealer, once Calcharo gets all the buffs, he destroys everything in his path with big Electro slashes. With perfect synergy between characters, this team has everything you need, and you should definitely try it.

