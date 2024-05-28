Sanhua is one of the free four-star characters in Wuthering Waves, and while she’s very powerful, she can’t do everything by herself. She’s a sword-wielding Glacio sub-DPS who can also function as a main carry in short rotation teams. Here are the best Sanhua teams in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

The best team for Sanhua in Wuthering Waves

Unleash her full potential. Image via KuroGames

Sanhua is a Glacio four-star damage dealer in Wuthering Waves who excels in dealing burst Glacio damage. While she can work as a main DPS, she best performs as a sub-DPS, meaning she wants another carry on her team. The best Sanhua team consists of Sanhua herself, another damage dealer, and a support who either heals or buffs the entire team. Since Sanhua’s build focuses on quick-swapping, pairing her with units that have good synergy is very important.

Best Sanhua team comps in Wuthering Waves

4) Sanhua, Calcharo, Verina

Big setup and even bigger damage.

Triple Attributes and triple threat. This team deals a ton of damage, and it’s fun to play. You open the fight with Verina who’s your main healer and buffer, then switch to Sanhua. As a Glacio sub-DPS, Sanhua dishes out massive burst damage, and summons ice constructs, setting everything up for Calcharo. With all the buffs from Verina and Sanhua, Calcharo takes the stage as your main DPS and gets the job done.

3) Sanhua, Havoc Rover, Baizhi

Free units and free damage. Image via KuroGames

This is the best free-to-play Sanhua team there is. As one of the best supports in Wuthering Waves, Baizhi keeps your team healthy and increases the team’s damage with buffs. The best part of this team is the combined damage output of Havoc Rover and Sanhua. Upon reaching Union level 21, you unlock the new version of Rover by completing the main story quest. They’re the main carry on this team and use basic attacks to deal damage. To match their synergy, Sanhua buffs their basic attacks through her Outro skill, making this a powerful team.

2) Sanhua, Lingyang, Verina

It’s double or nothing. Image via KuroGames

With double Glacio carries and big mobility, this team is one of the best for Sanhua. Once again, Verina fits into this team as your healer and buffer. Sanhua is a sub-DPS who deals quick Glacio damage and sets up the field for Lingyang. Once all the buffs kick in, Lingyang is ready to demolish all your opponents as your main DPS. Even though Lingyang is often regarded as one of the worst five-stars, Sanhua unleashes his true potential in this team.

1) Sanhua, Encore, Verina

The king of this hill. Image via KuroGames

This is the best Sanhua team and nothing else comes close. It’s no surprise that Verina is again on the team as your support, which goes to show how powerful she is. The synergy between Sanhua and Encore is unmatched here. Encore is a perfect fit for Sanhua because she takes the field often and uses her basic attack to deal damage. Once Sanhua uses her rotation to deal burst Glacio damage and buff basic attacks, you switch to Encore and destroy everything in your path.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more