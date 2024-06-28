All Changli materials in Wuthering Waves

The five-star Fusion Sword character Changli can be a powerful asset in Wuthering Waves. If you want to experience the counselor of Jinzhou Magistrate’s full potential, you need to enhance her abilities as much as possible by supplying her with the required materials.
Whether you already have Changli or you’re contemplating pulling for her, preparing ahead of time by farming her key resources makes building her a lot easier. Here are all of Changli’s materials in Wuthering Waves.
All Changli Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves
Changli’s Ascension Materials are the key to leveling up her overall statistics. You want to get her to level 90 if you’re hoping to create the best build possible for her, so here are all the resources you need to gather to do so.
- Four Crude Ring
- 12 Basic Ring
- 12 Improved Ring
- Four Tailored Ring
- 46 Rage Tacet Core
- 60 Pavo Plum
- 170,000 Shell Credit
All Changli Forte Materials in Wuthering Waves
In addition to boosting Changli’s overall statistics with her Ascension Materials, you also need to give her Forte Materials to build her Forte Circuit. This is essentially her individual skill tree and provides specific boosts designed to enhance her abilities.
All of the Forte Materials you need for Changli are as follows.
- 25 Crude Ring
- 28 Basic Ring
- 40 Improved Ring
- 57 Tailored Ring
- 25 Inert Metallic Drip
- 28 Reactive Metallic Drip
- 55 Polarized Metallic Drip
- 67 Heterized Metallic Drip
- 26 Sentinel’s Dagger
- 20.3 million Shell Credits
You need lots of materials to build Changli, but you can work on supplying them to her over time, making the farming process more doable. She’s a powerful damage dealer once you level her up, so it’s worth investing in her build as soon as possible.