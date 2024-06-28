All Changli materials in Wuthering Waves

The five-star Fusion Sword character Changli can be a powerful asset in Wuthering Waves. If you want to experience the counselor of Jinzhou Magistrate’s full potential, you need to enhance her abilities as much as possible by supplying her with the required materials.

Whether you already have Changli or you’re contemplating pulling for her, preparing ahead of time by farming her key resources makes building her a lot easier. Here are all of Changli’s materials in Wuthering Waves.

All Changli Ascension Materials in Wuthering Waves

She’s a powerful ally to have. Image via Kuro Games

Changli’s Ascension Materials are the key to leveling up her overall statistics. You want to get her to level 90 if you’re hoping to create the best build possible for her, so here are all the resources you need to gather to do so.

Four Crude Ring

12 Basic Ring

12 Improved Ring

Four Tailored Ring

46 Rage Tacet Core

60 Pavo Plum

170,000 Shell Credit

All Changli Forte Materials in Wuthering Waves

In addition to boosting Changli’s overall statistics with her Ascension Materials, you also need to give her Forte Materials to build her Forte Circuit. This is essentially her individual skill tree and provides specific boosts designed to enhance her abilities.

All of the Forte Materials you need for Changli are as follows.

25 Crude Ring

28 Basic Ring

40 Improved Ring

57 Tailored Ring

25 Inert Metallic Drip

28 Reactive Metallic Drip

55 Polarized Metallic Drip

67 Heterized Metallic Drip

26 Sentinel’s Dagger

20.3 million Shell Credits

Time to deal some impressive Fusion damage. Image via Kuro Games

You need lots of materials to build Changli, but you can work on supplying them to her over time, making the farming process more doable. She’s a powerful damage dealer once you level her up, so it’s worth investing in her build as soon as possible.

