How to get Basic Ring in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, there are various items and resources you’ll need to gain experience and level up your characters, such as the common Basic Ring used in many different recipes.

The Basic Ring is a tier-two item used to upgrade skills, break through weapons, and even help in the ascension path for multiple characters, such as the powerful Electro-type five-star, Calcharo. It doesn’t take too much to collect Basic Rings during your travels, but you will have to find some resources while you explore the world.

Here’s how to get the Basic Ring in Wuthering Waves.

Crafting Basic Ring in Wuthering Waves

To get a Basic Ring in Wuthering Waves, players must head over to a Synthesizer at a larger settlement or city, such as Jinzhou. Basic Rings require three Crude Rings to craft, and the latter can be readily found around the map in various chests, dropped by Exiles, or in various stores.

Basic Rings can also be found as loot around the map, but the easiest way to create these items is if you make them yourself. You should have plenty of Crude Rings in your inventory from simply playing out the game and fighting enemies, so don’t forget to search every nook and cranny for loot as you continue the story and complete side quests.

