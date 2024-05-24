Wuthering Waves: How to complete more backflips in Xiuyi’s sidequest

Xiuyi’s sidequest allows you to practice the art of lion dance or simply backflips. You can complete several challenges to earn rewards, so here’s everything you need to know about Xiuyi’s sidequest in Wuthering Waves and how to complete it.

How to do more backflips in Xiuyi’s sidequest in Wuthering Waves

Take it easy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you find Xiuyi near the Souvenir Store in Jinzhou, you can participate in his backflip challenges to obtain rewards, including Astrite, like gold in Wuthering Waves. The challenge has three levels: Easy, Medium, and Difficult. Regardless of which one you choose, there are three objectives for you to complete within the time limit:

Complete five backflips. Complete ten backflips. Complete more backflips.

The first two objectives are self-explanatory. Complete more backflips objective is optional. It simply challenges you to do as many backflips as possible until the timer ends. Unfortunately, no extra rewards are waiting for you, regardless of your result.

How to easily complete Xiuyi’s sidequest in Wuthering Waves

To get the most out of this challenge, focus on completing the first two objectives. They remain the same throughout all three levels, but the platform you stand on becomes smaller, and if you fall off the platform, the challenge ends.

Here are a few tips to get all the levels done:

Easy and medium levels: Jump off the front edge of the platform and do a backflip. Thirty seconds is plenty to get 10 backflips done on both difficulties, so take your time.

Jump off the front edge of the platform and do a backflip. Thirty seconds is plenty to get 10 backflips done on both difficulties, so take your time. Difficult level: Do the same but sprint off the platform instead so you gain enough distance to land back on the platform

Remember to let go of any direction key/button before doing a backflip. Otherwise, your character will flip in the wrong direction and finish the challenge. When done, you can safely jump off the platform (even if you have time left), and the challenge will end, spawning reward chests.

