How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, the Crude Ring is an essential material to upgrade weapons, skills, and Resonators, so if you are wondering where to get them, we’ve got you covered.

Tacet Discords become increasingly hazardous as you boost your Union Level and unlock more areas on the map, so you have got to keep up. Ascending and leveling up your character and weapons is inevitable if you want to survive the challenging adventure—and Rings are just one of the many materials that help in the process.

Here’s how to get the Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves.

Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves: How to get

The Crude Ring flaunts the lowest rarity of its kind, so you can get it pretty early on in Wuthering Waves.

Get the ring that “severs ties.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get it as a drop by defeating Exiles stationed at camps spread across the map. Some quests also require you to fight them, so you will have plenty of opportunities.

Here is a list of all Wuthering Waves enemies that can drop a Crude Ring:

Exile Leader Exile Technician Exile

Don’t confuse Exiles with the Fractsidus class in Wuthering Waves. They may both look like humans gone rogue, but Fractsiduses drops Masks and not Rings.

Besides defeating Exiles, you can also purchase Crude Rings from the Shop’s Item Exchange tab for Oscillated Corals. Five Crude Rings cost 15 Oscillated Corals.

You can’t use the Synthesizer to craft a Crude Ring as it’s the most basic of its kind. It can only be obtained as drops from Exiles or via the Shop. You can, however, use the Synthesizer to craft the Basic Ring, which is of medium rarity. Similarly, you can craft Rings of higher rarity, including Tailored and Improved Rings, at the Synthesizer.

