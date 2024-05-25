Rover fighting Exiles in Wuthering Waves
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to get Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves

Pretty easy to obtain.
Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: May 25, 2024 11:20 am

In Wuthering Waves, the Crude Ring is an essential material to upgrade weapons, skills, and Resonators, so if you are wondering where to get them, we’ve got you covered.

Tacet Discords become increasingly hazardous as you boost your Union Level and unlock more areas on the map, so you have got to keep up. Ascending and leveling up your character and weapons is inevitable if you want to survive the challenging adventure—and Rings are just one of the many materials that help in the process.

Here’s how to get the Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves

Crude Ring in Wuthering Waves: How to get

The Crude Ring flaunts the lowest rarity of its kind, so you can get it pretty early on in Wuthering Waves

Crude Ring description in Wuthering Waves
Get the ring that “severs ties.” Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get it as a drop by defeating Exiles stationed at camps spread across the map. Some quests also require you to fight them, so you will have plenty of opportunities. 

Here is a list of all Wuthering Waves enemies that can drop a Crude Ring:

  1. Exile Leader
  2. Exile Technician
  3. Exile

Don’t confuse Exiles with the Fractsidus class in Wuthering Waves. They may both look like humans gone rogue, but Fractsiduses drops Masks and not Rings. 

Besides defeating Exiles, you can also purchase Crude Rings from the Shop’s Item Exchange tab for Oscillated Corals. Five Crude Rings cost 15 Oscillated Corals

You can’t use the Synthesizer to craft a Crude Ring as it’s the most basic of its kind. It can only be obtained as drops from Exiles or via the Shop. You can, however, use the Synthesizer to craft the Basic Ring, which is of medium rarity. Similarly, you can craft Rings of higher rarity, including Tailored and Improved Rings, at the Synthesizer. 

How to get MF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves
Player fighting an Electro Predator in Wuthering Waves
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get MF Whisperin Core in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 25, 2024
How to unlock Rover Havoc Resonace in Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves resonance havoc boss fight
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to unlock Rover Havoc Resonace in Wuthering Waves
Cande Maldonado Cande Maldonado May 25, 2024
How to get MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves
Jiyan and dragon in wuthering waves.
Category: Wuthering Waves
Wuthering Waves
How to get MF Howler Core in Wuthering Waves
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly May 25, 2024
Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com