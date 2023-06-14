WoW’s Patch 10.1.5 is bringing serious nerfs to Primordial Stones

Primordial Stones have been a part of World of Warcraft Dragonflight since the release of Zskera Vaults and Patch 10.0.7. on March 21. In Patch 10.1.5, players will be parting ways with both Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones and moving on with their lives.

Each week when you’re checking out your Great Vault and testing out new weekly affixes, Blizzard Entertainment is hard at work pushing a new update on PTR. On June 14, WoW devs pushed yet another update of Patch 10.1.5 that is nerfing Primordial Stones that deal damage by 40 percent.

Onyx Annulet and Primordial Stones were introduced to Dragonflight with Patch 10.0.7, with the idea to bring players who joined later in the expansion up to speed. Originally, Blizzard intended to nerf Primordial Stones with Patch 10.1 and the new season, but when the patch was released, the nerfs were pushed back.

Since there’s more than a handful of classes and specs that have been enjoying the charms of Primordial Stones to this day, WoW devs have blessed them with compensation buffs. So, Holy Priests, Vengeance Demon Hunters, Blood Death Knights, Druids, Windwalker Monks, Retribution Paladins, Rogues, and Shamans will see their base damage increase when Patch 10.1.5 releases later in the summer.

I, for one, have never liked Primordial Stones because I preferred raw stats over those bonus effects. Still, some classes didn’t have much choice and simply had to spend hours and hours farming keys on the Forbidden Reach and clearing Zskera Vaults to get the perfect Primordial Stones combination.

Among balancing changes, Patch 10.1.5 will introduce new spec for Evokers, a megadungeon named Dawn of the Infinite, and “timey-wimey” events across Azeroth. Currently, the patch doesn’t have an exact release date, but Blizzard will surely keep us up to date.

