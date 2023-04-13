WoW’s latest Mythic+ affix changes are so good players have nothing but praise

When Blizzard Entertainment first unveiled Quaking, Volcanic, and Grievous are out and Afflicted, Entangling, and Incorporeal will take their place in Dragonflight season two, the World of Warcraft community was devastated and almost on the brink of giving up Mythic+ dungeons. But after Blizzard’s latest move on April 12, the community has nothing but praise for devs.

In Blue Post on April 12 which brought forward a new round of PTR development notes, the developers announced Explosive will be removed and Volcanic will after all be featured in Dragonflight season two and outlined the latest tweaks to Mythic+ affixes.

Although the tweaks to current Mythic+ affixes are nothing fancy, they can be considered as across-the-board quality-of-life changes that fix the major annoyances of each affix. For example, Bolstering will no longer increase both the health and damage of affected enemies, but only damage. Similarly, Spiteful Shades will do 10 percent less damage and their health and damage will no longer scale after a level 20 keystone. For the full list of changes, check out our early patch notes.

The WoW community, which met the original affix changes with skepticism, is now jumping up and down with joy and there isn’t a single negative comment on WoW’s subreddit or official forum. In fact, the large majority of players are saying give “credit where credit’s due” as these latest changes get rid of annoyances that make affixes unfun and frustrating to deal with.

“In all seriousness that is peak game/software development; you try something new and incorporate feedback and when it turns out people still hate it and it’s not working, you pivot. I love it. DF is really shaping up to be the best expansion ever,” one player said.

Essentially, Blizzard is listening to all constructive criticism players are providing on the official forum and WoW’s subreddit adding it to the game to make Dragonflight a better experience for everyone.