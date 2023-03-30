WoW players agree new Mythic+ affixes bring more trouble than solutions

Blizzard Entertainment is making huge progress in Dragonflight by finally listening to players’ feedback. The latest example of this is its promise to revamp the Mythic+ system, namely Mythic+ affixes. In Dragonflight season two, three old affixes are leaving the game and three new ones are taking their place, but the World of Warcraft community is far from happy with these changes.

On March 28, Blizzard surprised players by revealing that Volcanic, Grievous, and Quaking are out of the Mythic+ affix pool, and Afflicted, Entangling, and Incorporeal are here to take their place.

Seeing how new Mythic+ affixes work in the PTR development notes, the community started a discussion on WoW’s subreddit. In a post from March 29, players agreed that these new Mythic+ affixes could create more problems rather than solve them.

The biggest problem players see with these new affixes is that they will force you to use your cooldowns to deal with the affix and you won’t have any cooldowns remaining to deal with the actual dungeon mechanics, especially with mechanics in Dragonflight dungeons.

“The real problem occurs when these spells are forced out of you by the affix but you’re also supposed to be using them for dungeon mechanics during your current pull, so you just get fucked when this happens. This is exactly the same issue as quaking forcing you to spread but if some other mechanic forces you to stack at the same time it’s an instant wipe. The worst edge cases for this required multiple hotfixes and quaking is being retired for this reason too, and now they just re-invent the same problem again,” one player noted.

Another problem that players assume will arise is balancing, or rather, combining the affixes. For example, Entangling could be highly problematic to deal with when paired with the Sanguine affix because players might end up in Sanguine Ichor fighting for their lives.

In a different post from March 29, players concluded the easiest affixes are being removed and more demanding affixes are taking their place.

“I can’t even understand removing Volcanic and Quaking .. those were almost free affixes. Quaking being removed perhaps because it was seemingly so difficult for Blizzard to fix it not spawning during various dungeon mechanics like 2nd last boss in SBG, HoV portal transition to Fenryr, etc,” one player explains.

And the final problem that players have is that some classes and specs might be entirely pushed out of the meta as they don’t have the tools to deal with the new Mythic+ affixes. Classes that have no utility at all or have niche utility tools that can’t be applied to these affixes, likely won’t have a good time during the second season.

Needless to say, these new affixes are here to stay, but they will surely undergo changes and tweaks before they see the light of day on live servers. So, relax and wait to see the affixes in their final form before making your final verdict.