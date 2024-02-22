WoW The War Within: Earthen Allied Race release date, classes, racials, and more

The Earthen are the next available Allied Race in World of Warcraft, and you can make one starting with The War Within expansion.

Allied Races like Zandalari Trolls and Void Elves are normally limited to only one faction, but the Earthen can be Horde or Alliance. The Earthen are just like regular Dwarves, except they’re larger, titanforged, and made from the essence of Azeroth. They have a very unique look about them, with their stony skin and customizable crystals all over their body. On top of that, there are a ton more customization options, like beards for females, and finally the option to create a male dwarf without one. Here’s everything we know about the Earthen Allied Race, including the release date, available classes, traits, and more in WoW The War Within.

Earthen Allied Race release date in WoW The War Within

The Earthen will release with The War Within expansion that’s scheduled to drop between summer and autumn 2024. Blizzard Entertainment still didn’t share the exact release date for the new expansion, but fans believe it should roll out in either August or September. The Earthen will be available from the start of the new expansion.

How to unlock the Earthen Allied Race in WoW The War Within

You need to play through the main story of The War Within. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

You can unlock the Earthen Allied Race by completing the main questline in The War Within, and then a separate questline that starts in your embassy. The embassies are located in the capital cities of Orgrimmar and Stormwind. Normally, the level requirement to unlock Allied Races is level 40. Luckily, there are no reputation grinds or achievements you need to get to unlock the Earthen.

Earthen Allied Race starting level in WoW The War Within

The details about the Earthen starting level are still unavailable, but Allied Races in Dragonflight start at level 10 and it’s highly likely the Earthen will too. Allied Races don’t start from level one, and you need to level them without using a character boost to get their Heritage Armor.

Earthen Allied Race racials in WoW The War Within

At the time of writing, Blizzard didn’t reveal any racials for the Earthen Allied Race. The details will probably be known once The War Within hits Alpha between winter and spring of 2024. Many players believe they’ll be akin to the racials Dark Iron Dwarves and regular Dwarves have. So, one of the racials could remove debuffs, like poison and bleed effects. There should be a couple more racials, but you need to sit tight until The War Within Alpha kicks off.

All Earthen Allied Race classes in WoW The War Within