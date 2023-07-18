How to unlock Zandalari Trolls in World of Warcraft

Hailing from the distant lands of Zuldazar, Zandalari Trolls have been a part of World of Warcraft since the release of the original game back in 2004, but only sided with the Horde during Battle for Azeroth. Known for their love for gold and strong accent, Zandalari Trolls are simply a new and improved version of regular Trolls you simply need to unlock if you still haven’t.

World of Warcraft has 10 Allied Races—a system introduced with the Battle for Azeroth expansion in 2018. There’s Void Elf, Lightforged Draenei, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran Human, and Mechangnome for the Alliance and Nightborne, Highmountain Tauren, Mag’har Orc, Vulpera, and Zandalari Troll for the Horde. Unlike the other 14 playable races in the game, Allied Races don’t come with the game and you’ll have to tick a couple of boxes before you can play them.

Here’s everything you need to do to unlock Zandalari Trolls and become a member of a powerful Zandalari empire.

How to unlock Zandalari Trolls

To unlock the race, you first need to reach level 40 on any Horde character. Reaching level 40 should be smooth sailing especially if you’re using Chromie Time, spamming dungeons, and wearing heirlooms.

After that, head to Orgrimmar Embassy and pick up A Royal Occasion quest taking you to Zuldazar. Once there, complete the following quests:

A Royal Occasion

A Queen’s Entourage

The Rite of Kings and Queens

The Instigator Among Us

Quelling the Masses

Heresy!

Talanji’s Mercy

Breaking the Faith

The New Zanchuli Council

The Council Has Spoken

Gaze of the Loa

Gaze of the Loa: Krag’wa

Gaze of the Loa: Gonk

Gaze of the Loa: Pa’ku

Gaze of the Loa: Bwonsamdi

Queen of the Zandalari

Allegiance of the Zandalari

After completing and turning in the Allegiance of the Zandalari quest, Zandalari Trolls will be unlocked. You’ll also receive the Tabard of the Zandalari and the Zandalari Direhorn mount.

Remember, all other prerequisites like completing BfA War Campaign and the main storyline have been removed and essentially you only need a level 40 character which will complete the introductory questline.

Zandalari Troll racials

The Zandalari Trolls feature four distinct racial passives. There’s City of Gold, which increases gold earned from creatures by two percent, Embrace of the Loa, which chooses a Loa by making an offering at Lou Shrines around the world and offers unique powers, Pterrordax Swoop, which reduces your failing speed for two minutes, and Regeneratin’, which regenerates 100 percent of your maximum health over six seconds.

