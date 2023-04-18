WoW streamers take on new Dragonflight Hardcore challenge

To be perfectly honest, there isn’t much left to do in Dragonflight, especially if you’ve been playing the expansion regularly. So, while the players are waiting for Patch 10.1 to roll out on May 2, World of Warcraft streamers are busy with a new Dragonflight Hardcore challenge.
First introduced to the community on April 15 by one of the most popular Echo players in Naowh, a retail Hardcore challenge where he attempts to level up a fresh character and obtain either Keystone Master or Keystone Hero achievement without dying a single time during the runs.
This challenge is Inspired by the recent rise of the Classic Hardcore community which looks to level from level one to level 60 without dying a single time out in the wild, using any type of reincarnation, teaming up with other players, or buying items from the auction house. In addition to that, everyone who participates in this challenge will need to delete their character if they die, just like in WoW Hardcore.
So far, Caroline “Naguura” Forer and other streamers have joined this challenge, but potentially other major streamers could join this fun challenge while waiting for the next patch.
Currently, there’s a designated community on European servers called “KSM Hardcore Challenge” which you can join if you want to participate. Unfortunately, NA servers don’t have a designated community right now, but you can still do the challenge if you like.
To join this community event, you should read Naowh’s detailed instructions that outline specific rules for this event. Once you’ve ticked that box, you can get started.