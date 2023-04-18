WoW streamers take on new Dragonflight Hardcore challenge

Something to do while we wait for 10.1.

To be perfectly honest, there isn’t much left to do in Dragonflight, especially if you’ve been playing the expansion regularly. So, while the players are waiting for Patch 10.1 to roll out on May 2, World of Warcraft streamers are busy with a new Dragonflight Hardcore challenge.

First introduced to the community on April 15 by one of the most popular Echo players in Naowh, a retail Hardcore challenge where he attempts to level up a fresh character and obtain either Keystone Master or Keystone Hero achievement without dying a single time during the runs.

Thinking about doing a Retail Hardcore Challenge. Attempting Keystone Master/Hero on Hardcore. Would need 4 other people to join, similar rules as in Classic.



Goal is to do it in 2 weeks, next fort/tyra week.



Sneak into my DMs if interested, in need of 3 DPS and a healer. — Naowh // Robin (@Naowhxd) April 15, 2023

KSM Hardcore Challenge Day 2 finished.



Managed to gear out my character in Forbidden Reach meaning I'll jump straight into M+ tomorrow.



Very exciting, time to rest before the big day begins. pic.twitter.com/K9C3fRLK4F — Naowh // Robin (@Naowhxd) April 17, 2023

This challenge is Inspired by the recent rise of the Classic Hardcore community which looks to level from level one to level 60 without dying a single time out in the wild, using any type of reincarnation, teaming up with other players, or buying items from the auction house. In addition to that, everyone who participates in this challenge will need to delete their character if they die, just like in WoW Hardcore.

So far, Caroline “Naguura” Forer and other streamers have joined this challenge, but potentially other major streamers could join this fun challenge while waiting for the next patch.

Attempting Naowhs Hardcore Retail challenge, let's see if I make it through the lvling part lol



At https://t.co/6U3q4ShfvE pic.twitter.com/YhZBh01I2I — Naguura (@Naguura) April 17, 2023

Currently, there’s a designated community on European servers called “KSM Hardcore Challenge” which you can join if you want to participate. Unfortunately, NA servers don’t have a designated community right now, but you can still do the challenge if you like.

To join this community event, you should read Naowh’s detailed instructions that outline specific rules for this event. Once you’ve ticked that box, you can get started.