WoW SoD: How to get the Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Grimoire of Synergy is a new Warlock Rune introduced in World of Warcraft Classic that helps empower your demonic tank form. As with all Runes, you need to take steps outside of a traditional quest structure to find this Rune.

In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two, the Grimoire of Synergy acts as a continuation of the Metamorphosis Rune quest chain released in phase one. This means you cannot obtain the Grimoire of Synergy if you haven’t already gotten the demonic tank form.

In phase one, Demonology tanks ranked among the best in dungeons despite being an unconventional build. The Grimoire of Synergy works to empower this specialization even further.

Grimoire of Synergy Rune location in WoW SoD

Ysondre has several spawn locations, but you need to visit this far corner of Ashenvale. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

All Warlocks in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery will receive a letter from Raszel Ander at level 30. This will start a quest dubbed A Solid Foundation and provides you with an Invisibility Potion that you soon make use of.

From the Barrens, venture North into Ashenvale and go to the World Boss Ysondre’s spawn area. You can find this near the portal in the north east corner of Ashenvale, north of Satyrnaar. Use the map above for reference.

Ysondre is a level 60 World Boss, so you definitely won’t be fighting this dragon. Instead, use the Invisibility Potion and sneak around the Elite mobs until you can get the lootable table. Interact with the table, pick up the Bough of Shadows, and return to Raszel Ander.

You should be aware that the Bough of Shadows will deal constant Shadow damage to your character after picking it up. You can use Shadow Ward to help fight off this slow decay, but you will need to make it back to the Barrens fairly quickly if you want to avoid dying.

Where to get the Soul Vessel in WoW SoD

The second part of this quest chain will require you to get the Soul Vessel quest item. This is a high level Engineering item that you either need to craft yourself, purchase from the auction house, or get from another player.

You can find the faction exclusive vendors in the respective major cities of either faction. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To craft the Soul Vessel item, you first need to reach Honored reputation to purchase the Schematic: Soul Vessel from either the Durotar Supply and Logistics or Azeroth Commerce Authority factions. You can find vendors for both factions in Orgrimmar and Stormwind, respectively.

Below are all the items you need to craft this 205 Engineering item:

x1 Demonic Figurine

x4 Shadowgem

x1 Black Vitriol

Venture to Desolace in Kalimdor to finish this quest chain. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Now that you have a crafted Soul Vessel, you can take this to Mannoroc Coven in Desolace. Turn the quest in to receive your Grimoire of Synergy Rune.

Grimoire of Synergy Rune in WoW SoD, explained

The Grimoire of Synergy Rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery is a belt Rune tailored for Warlock Demonology tanks. With this Rune active, damage done by either you or a summoned demon has a five-percent chance to increase damage done by the other.

For example, if you have up your Metamorphosis form and have an Imp active as well, the Imp can empower you to deal more damage. This effect only lasts for 15 seconds at a time, but it can massively increase your damage as a tank.