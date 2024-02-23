WoW SoD: How to create a Lesser Arcane Elixir in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Lesser Arcane Elixir is a new consumable item introduced in WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery that increases the amount of damage you deal with spells and abilities.

Although the name implies that the elixir increases the amount of Arcane damage you deal, don’t be fooled as this potion serves as a buff to all spell damage. Mages, Warlocks, Priests, and practically any class that relies on spells to deal their damage will find use out of the Lesser Arcane Elixir, which buffs your spell damage by 14 for 30 minutes. This item is particularly strong in phase two of WoW SoD, and you’ll definitely want to stock up on these potions before you enter an endgame piece of content like the Scarlet Monastery Cathedral or the Gnomeregan raid.

Here’s how to unlock the recipe for a Lesser Arcane Elixir (if you’re an Alchemist) and create one yourself.

How to get the Lesser Arcane Elixir recipe in WoW Classic SoD

To create a Lesser Arcane Elixir, you’ll need one Kingsblood, one Goldthorn, and one Crystal Vial. You can collect these materials while leveling your Herbalism skill out in the open world, and both herbs can be found in leveling zones that are relevant to the second phase of the Season of Discovery. We recommend combining Herbalism with Alchemy, anyway, so you should be privy to this classic method of gathering herbs and using them in your potions. If you’re an Alchemist with a gathering profession that isn’t Herbalism, you can always buy your herbs from the Auction House.

Regardless of how you acquire your Kingsblood and Goldthorn, you’ll need an Alchemy skill of 210 to create the Lesser Arcane Elixir. Once you’ve got enough points in Alchemy, you can head to any Supply Officer in a capital city and acquire the recipe to create a Lesser Arcane Elixir.

This potion is an incredible source of some extra spell damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You must be Revered with the Azeroth Commerce Authority (Alliance) or Durotar Supply and Logistics (Horde) to have the right to purchase the recipe for the Lesser Arcane Elixir. If you’ve hit that mark, you can purchase the recipe for just over one gold.

Alternatively, if you don’t have the required skill or ingredients to make a Lesser Arcane Elixir in WoW SoD, you can buy one from the Auction House. Currently, they cost about 80 silver. If you do know how to make one, selling them to the public on the AH is a great way to make some extra coin.