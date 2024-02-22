WoW SoD: Where to find the Ironforge Reagent Vendor in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, reagent vendors are some of the most valuable vendors in the game, especially considering their inventories are a bit more expansive in the new version of the game.

Recommended Videos

In WoW’s Season of Discovery, you can head to any reagent vendor in the game to purchase some valuable ingredients and items, many of which are SoD-specific. Reagent vendors sell Comprehension Charms, which are needed by Mages to decipher certain scrolls, as well as the famous Chronoboon Displacer, which can be used to store world buffs.

The most conveniently located reagent vendor in the game can be found in Ironforge, making him a valuable ally for all Alliance players who might need to stock up on supplies before heading back out into the world. The vendor’s name is Barim Jurgenstead, and you’ll likely be crossing paths with him more than once. Here’s where you can find him.

Where to buy Comprehension Charms, Chronoboon Displacer in Ironforge in WoW Classic

Barim sells his reagents near the Commons in Ironforge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re an Alliance player who’s back in a major city running some errands in between quests, Ironforge should definitely be a place you want to stop. Not only can you stock up on loose materials at the Auction House, but you can also use any raw ingredients you earned out in the wild to level up your professions in the city’s central section: the Great Forge.

Plus, if you need to, you can always stop at the reagent vendor. Barim Jurgenstead can be found in the Commons section of Ironforge, to the west of the area that contains the bank and the Auction House. If you’re heading toward the Mystic Ward section of the city, look to your left and you’ll see a sign hanging outside a shop for Barim’s reagents. The vendor you’re looking for can be found inside.

Barim’s Reagents are along the west side of the corridor between the Commons and the Mystic Ward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact coordinates of Barim Jurgenstead’s reagent shop are [20.9, 56.2]. Once you’re inside, look straight ahead and slightly to the right to find the vendor you need.