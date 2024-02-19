Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: Best Gnomeregan consumables in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Buff up!
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 04:28 am
A stealthed Rogue in Darkshire, Duskwood in WoW Classic SoD
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You have to prepare well for raiding In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and that means getting all buffs, consumables, and potions beforehand.

Recommended Videos

The current raid in Season of Discovery is Gnomeregan, and no matter if you’re playing a DPS, healer, or tank, you should look to come prepared with consumables and buffs. Even though it may seem like they only provide a minor boost to your damage, consumables and buffs can actually make a huge difference.

Here are the best consumables you should bring to Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.  

List of best consumables for Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Get the Gnomeregan buff, Spark of Inspiration, from Orgrimmar or Stormwind before making your way to the auction house with your shopping list. Besides that, should grab the Darkmoon Faire buffs when available. Make sure to use Chronoboon Displacer to save the buffs for later. Not only does this item stop the buff from ticking down, but it also salvages it in case you die. 

Remember, apply these consumables when you’re in the raid and you’re about to start clearing. You don’t want the buffs ticking down when you’re just standing and waiting for the group to arrive. 

Here’s the list of the best consumables you can get to prepare for Gnomeregan, divided by class roles.

Caster DPS (Warlocks, Priests, Mages, Elemental Shamans, and Balance Druids)

Mage in WoW Classic casting a Fireball
These specs need spell power. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Lesser Wizard Oil 
  • Greater Mana Potion
  • Lesser Arcane Elixir
  • Sagefish Delight

Melee DPS (Hunters, Rogues, Warriors, and Enhancement Shamans)

WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
You need Agility and Strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Elixir of Ogre’s Strength
  • Solid Sharpening Stone or Shadow Oil (apply to your off-hand)
  • Elixir of Agility
  • Dragonbreath Chili
  • Thistle Tea (Rogues only)
Tip:

All buffs disappear after you die. You have to apply them again.

Healers (Restoration Druid, Holy Priest, Restoration Shaman, and Holy Paladin)

Druid casting a healing spell in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Healers need mana per five seconds and bonus healing as stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Lesser Wizard Oil 
  • Greater Mana Potion
  • Lesser Arcane Elixir
  • Sagefish Delight

Tanks (Warrior, Shaman, Druid, Rogue, Warlock, and Paladin)

Paladin is casting a heal in WoW SoD
Tanks should look to get their defensive stats up. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Elixir of Ogre’s Strength
  • Elixir of Greater Defense
  • Spider Sausage or Tender Wolf Steak Tender Wolf Steak
  • Elixir of Agility
  • Mighty Troll’s Blood Potion
  • Nature Protection Potion
related content
Read Article How to get into the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic
Searing Gorge overview from the entrance in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get into the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The entrance to the Scarlet Monastery library in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic
Witherbark Village trolls in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Where to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic
Many water elementals circling an island in Stranglethorn, WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get into the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic
Searing Gorge overview from the entrance in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get into the Searing Gorge in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article How to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The entrance to the Scarlet Monastery library in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to start and complete Mythology of the Titans in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
The Scarlet Monastery in WoW with a few players walking towards it
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
All Scarlet Monastery quests in WoW Classic, WoW SoD
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Where to find Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic
Witherbark Village trolls in WoW Classic
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to find Nimar the Slayer in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024
Read Article Where to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic
Many water elementals circling an island in Stranglethorn, WoW
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Where to farm Elemental Water in WoW Classic
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly Feb 18, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.