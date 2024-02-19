WoW SoD: Best Gnomeregan consumables in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You have to prepare well for raiding In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and that means getting all buffs, consumables, and potions beforehand.
The current raid in Season of Discovery is Gnomeregan, and no matter if you’re playing a DPS, healer, or tank, you should look to come prepared with consumables and buffs. Even though it may seem like they only provide a minor boost to your damage, consumables and buffs can actually make a huge difference.
Here are the best consumables you should bring to Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.
List of best consumables for Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Get the Gnomeregan buff, Spark of Inspiration, from Orgrimmar or Stormwind before making your way to the auction house with your shopping list. Besides that, should grab the Darkmoon Faire buffs when available. Make sure to use Chronoboon Displacer to save the buffs for later. Not only does this item stop the buff from ticking down, but it also salvages it in case you die.
Remember, apply these consumables when you’re in the raid and you’re about to start clearing. You don’t want the buffs ticking down when you’re just standing and waiting for the group to arrive.
Here’s the list of the best consumables you can get to prepare for Gnomeregan, divided by class roles.
Caster DPS (Warlocks, Priests, Mages, Elemental Shamans, and Balance Druids)
- Lesser Wizard Oil
- Greater Mana Potion
- Lesser Arcane Elixir
- Sagefish Delight
Melee DPS (Hunters, Rogues, Warriors, and Enhancement Shamans)
- Elixir of Ogre’s Strength
- Solid Sharpening Stone or Shadow Oil (apply to your off-hand)
- Elixir of Agility
- Dragonbreath Chili
- Thistle Tea (Rogues only)
All buffs disappear after you die. You have to apply them again.
Healers (Restoration Druid, Holy Priest, Restoration Shaman, and Holy Paladin)
- Lesser Wizard Oil
- Greater Mana Potion
- Lesser Arcane Elixir
- Sagefish Delight
Tanks (Warrior, Shaman, Druid, Rogue, Warlock, and Paladin)
- Elixir of Ogre’s Strength
- Elixir of Greater Defense
- Spider Sausage or Tender Wolf Steak Tender Wolf Steak
- Elixir of Agility
- Mighty Troll’s Blood Potion
- Nature Protection Potion