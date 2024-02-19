WoW SoD: Best Gnomeregan consumables in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You have to prepare well for raiding In World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery, and that means getting all buffs, consumables, and potions beforehand.

The current raid in Season of Discovery is Gnomeregan, and no matter if you’re playing a DPS, healer, or tank, you should look to come prepared with consumables and buffs. Even though it may seem like they only provide a minor boost to your damage, consumables and buffs can actually make a huge difference.

Here are the best consumables you should bring to Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

List of best consumables for Gnomeregan in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Get the Gnomeregan buff, Spark of Inspiration, from Orgrimmar or Stormwind before making your way to the auction house with your shopping list. Besides that, should grab the Darkmoon Faire buffs when available. Make sure to use Chronoboon Displacer to save the buffs for later. Not only does this item stop the buff from ticking down, but it also salvages it in case you die.

Remember, apply these consumables when you’re in the raid and you’re about to start clearing. You don’t want the buffs ticking down when you’re just standing and waiting for the group to arrive.

Here’s the list of the best consumables you can get to prepare for Gnomeregan, divided by class roles.

Caster DPS (Warlocks, Priests, Mages, Elemental Shamans, and Balance Druids)

These specs need spell power. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lesser Wizard Oil

Greater Mana Potion

Lesser Arcane Elixir

Sagefish Delight

Melee DPS (Hunters, Rogues, Warriors, and Enhancement Shamans)

You need Agility and Strength. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Elixir of Ogre’s Strength

Solid Sharpening Stone or Shadow Oil (apply to your off-hand)

Elixir of Agility

Dragonbreath Chili

Thistle Tea (Rogues only)

Tip: All buffs disappear after you die. You have to apply them again.

Healers (Restoration Druid, Holy Priest, Restoration Shaman, and Holy Paladin)

Healers need mana per five seconds and bonus healing as stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lesser Wizard Oil

Greater Mana Potion

Lesser Arcane Elixir

Sagefish Delight

Tanks (Warrior, Shaman, Druid, Rogue, Warlock, and Paladin)

Tanks should look to get their defensive stats up. Screenshot by Dot Esports