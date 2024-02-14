WoW SoD: How to get the Gnomeregan buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Gnomeregan buff in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two will drastically increase your damage and healing output.

It’s called Spark of Inspiration, and the tooltip reads “Increases critical strike chance of spells by four percent, grants 42 spell damage and healing, and increases melee and ranged attack speed by 10 percent. 120 minute duration.” You’ll want this buff for raid nights, and you should use the Chronoboon Displacer to save it for later. It’s also useful for the PvP event in Stranglethorn Vale, but bear in mind you’ll lose it once you die.

The best thing about this buff is that all classes and roles—healers, tanks, and DPS—benefit from it. Boon of Blackfathom didn’t benefit healers, but thankfully, Blizzard saw the light and made the new buff benefit everyone. So, here’s how to get the Gnomeregan buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Gnomeregan buff in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

You can get it in Ironforge and Orgrimmar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Gnomeregan buff (Spark of Inspiration) is clearly tied to the Gnomeregan raid. You can get it in Orgrimmar if you’re playing Horde, and Alliance players can get it in Ironforge. But, at the time of writing, the exact method of triggering this buff is still unknown. I got the buff while shopping around at the auction house in Orgrimmar, but it’s hard to pinpoint exactly what triggered it.

Even though there is still no concrete evidence for this buff’s source, I believe it is tied to the raid. Not just because of the name, but because the previous raid buff, Boon of Blackfathom, was tied to Blackfathom Depths. I have two theories about the Gnomeregan buff—either it triggers every couple of hours (preset by Blizzard), or you have to perform a certain action related to the raid, which might include turning in a quest or using a specific item.

This article will be updated once we find out more details about the Gnomeregan buff.