Never give up: WoW player’s ‘shocking’ 5-year mount search leaves fandom in awe

World of Warcraft players are always on the hunt for a new mount that will make their collection just that much more impression. One player has been seeking out an iconic Battle for Azeroth mount for five long years, and they finally got it.

In a post on WoW’s subreddit on Aug. 22, a player claimed they had been chasing a mount for five years and it took them nearly 400 attempts before getting their hands on it. The mount in question is Sharkbait from Freehold, which drops from the last boss, Harlan Sweete.

The drop rate of this mount is currently unknown, but it’s surely low because plenty of players have been reporting that it took them years and triple-digit number of runs before they could finally call themselves proud Sharkbait owners.

Sharkbait drops in Freehold. Image via Wowhead

The community was happy for this player, but you could feel a bit of jealousy in the air as most still have yet to see this incredible parrot mount in their collection.

Another mount WoW players have on a regular farm is the Bloodgorged Crawg from Underrot which normally drops from Crawg. Similarly, this mount has a lower drop rate and I’ve personally never seen it drop.

Vortex Pinnacle’s second boss, Altairus, can also drop Drake of the North Wind, a mount that only has a 0.68 percent drop chance.

So, if you’re not actively farming these mounts, you can actually get them any day now, especially when you’re running Mythic+ dungeons for the remainder of season two.

About the author