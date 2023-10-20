WoW players have a better chance of grabbing Headless Horseman mount at one specific time

World of Warcraft’s Halloween event, Hallow’s End, landed on the live servers on Oct. 18, and players rolled up their sleeves and got to work farming the Headless Horseman mount. Luckily, this year, it has a better chance to drop—at least on your first kill.

Originally, the Horseman’s Reins have a roughly 0.4 percent drop rate, but this year the odds of you getting it are way better. RNG is already on your side in 2023 because the hard mode increases the chance of you seeing it. On top of that, your first kill of the day, no matter if that’s in the morning or evening, will also give a bonus chance for the Headless Horseman to drop it.

“Yes, and the first drop of the day receives a bonus likelihood that scales with the number of curses you apply,” WoW community manager Kaivax explained in a comment on the official forum from Oct. 19. Unfortunately, Kaivax didn’t give us specific drop rates. We just know they’re better now.

The Headless Horseman encounter takes place in Scarlet Monastery. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This means that you can log in first thing in the morning or late at night, defeat the Headless Horseman on hard mode with all curses, and have a better chance of getting it than before. There are four curses in total, and each of them drastically increases one of the Headless Horseman’s abilities. While this doesn’t really influence the DPS, this can easily become overwhelming for healers and tanks, especially if they don’t pop the big cooldowns.

So, ideally, each time you log in after school or work, hop in the Headless Horseman instance, and activate that hard mode. This could mean the end of your years-long grind.

This year’s Hallow’s End runs through Nov. 1, and there are plenty of other neat activities you can do. You can also learn more about the origins of the Headless Horseman, complete various quests, go trick-or-treating, or even pay a visit to the old version of the Scarlet Monastery.

