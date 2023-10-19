How to start and complete the Taking Precautions quest in WoW Dragonflight

Just as you’re buying your witch and zombie costumes and decorating your house with Halloween decorations, World of Warcraft Dragonflight’s Hallow’s End event has started. With it, iconic collectibles and quests, like Creepy Crate and Taking Precautions have made a comeback.

For this quest, you’ll have to run a couple of errands for WoW NPCs, but it’s not that demanding, or expensive. Besides that, you’ll get one small and cute pet at the end of this chain.

So, here’s how you can start and complete the Taking Precautions quest in Dragonflight.

How to start Taking Precautions in WoW Dragonflight

This quest stars in front of Stormwind or Undercity, depending on your faction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Taking Precautions quest in Dragonflight, talk to Delian Sunshade in Orgrimmar if you’re the Horde at the 58.0 48.2 coordinates, or Hudson Barnes in Stormwind at the 64.6 46.2 coordinates for Alliance.

If you don’t see the NPCs, this means you haven’t completed other quests in this chain, and you’ll have to go back to complete them. These are the quests you need to complete before you can get Taking Precautions:

Missing Heirlooms

Fencing the Goods

Shopping Around

Missing Heirlooms, the first quest in this chain, starts with Candace Fenlow outside in Ruins of Lordaeron, outside of Undercity, or Gretchen Fenlow at the Stormwind Gates, just beyond the gates of Stormwind. Then, follow that quest and Fencing the Goods and Shopping Around.

How to complete Taking Precautions in WoW Dragonflight

To complete Taking Precautions, you need to obtain two Strange Dust, five Crystal Vials, and five Blood Nettle. You can get Strange Dust from the auction house, by crafting it yourself with Enchanting, or by purchasing it from vendors. If you’re a Horde member, you’ll look for Thaddeus Webb in Undercity at the 62.0 60.8 coordinates. This NPC will sell you Strange Dust, on top of all Enchanting supplies. Alliance Enchanting vendor is Jessara Cordell in Stormwind at the 53.0 74.2 coordinates.

Crystal Vials can be bought from auction houses, but I recommend you just buy it from the Alchemy supplies vendors. The Horde can buy it from Algernon in Undercity at 51.71, 74.72 coordinates, and the Alliance can get it from Eldraeith at 55.6, 85.6 coordinates in Stormwind.

Normally, you can find them in basically any hub city, but you can easily find them in Stormwind and Undercity. If you have Traveler’s Tundra Mammoth that comes with the traveling trader, you can simply buy it from them.

Finally, Blood Nettle is looted from red plants in cities, and the best spot for Alliance is near Stormwind Embassy, at 49, 14 coordinates. The Horde will find Blood Nettle in the Valley of Wisdom.

Full list of quests for Creepy Crate in WoW Dragonflight

Missing Heirlooms Fencing the Goods Shopping Around Taking Precautions The Collector’s Agent What Now?

Reward for completing the Taking Precautions quest in WoW Dragonflight

Once you complete Taking Precautions and the other two quests, you’ll get the Creepy Crate pet that will eat critters. It’s a small and cute pet, especially for the Halloween season.

