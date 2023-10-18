All Dragon Isles Hallow’s End Candy Buckets in WoW Dragonflight

Hallow’s End is back in World of Warcraft, and for the first time, Dragonflight zones are getting in on the spooky season.

Since Dragonflight launched a few weeks after last year’s Hallow’s End wrapped up, this year’s Hallow’s End event will be the first edition that features open-world holiday activities and decorations in Dragonflight zones. Players can expect to see jack-o’-lanterns and other frightening decorations in towns like Iskaara, Valdrakken, and others for the first time.

Additionally, many of the subzones, taverns, and towns across the Dragon Isles will feature Candy Buckets that you can interact with to get some treats. More importantly, you’ll need to find each of the Candy Buckets spread throughout Dragonflight zones to earn one of the newest Hallow’s End achievements, “Tricks and Treats of the Dragon Isles.” In total, there are 36 Candy Buckets listed across six zones (including the Forbidden Reach and Zaralek Cavern).

Here are all of the locations for each of the Candy Buckets that are coming to the Dragon Isles zones during this year’s Hallow’s End event in WoW Dragonflight, sorted by the zones in which they can be found.

All locations of Dragon Isles Candy Buckets during WoW Hallow’s End

You’ll have to trek across the Dragon Isles to find each of this year’s Candy Buckets. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The Waking Shores

Apex Observatory

Dragonscale Basecamp

Life Vault Ruins

Obsidian Bulwark

Obsidian Throne

Ruby Lifeshrine

Skytop Observatory

Uktulut Backwater

Uktulut Pier

Wild Coast

Wingrest Embassy

Ohn’ahran Plains

Broadhoof Outpost

Emberwatch

Forkriver Crossing

Maruukai

Ohn’iri Springs

Pinewood Post

Rusza’thar Reach

Shady Sanctuary

Teerakai

Timberstep Outpost

The Azure Span

Camp Antonidas

Camp Nowhere

Iskaara

Theron’s Watch

Three-Falls Lookout

Thaldraszus

Algeth’era Court

Garden Shrine

Gelikyr Post

Temporal Conflux

Valdrakken The Parting Glass The Roasted Ram Weyrnrest



The Forbidden Reach

Morqut Village

Zaralek Cavern

Loamm

Obsidian Rest

All of these Candy Buckets can be found in the open world, with each of them being easily detectable by a quest icon on your mini-map. Simply approach the listed locations and look for the quest icon to appear. Dragonriding at high speeds through the Dragon Isles should get you from location to location quickly, although you’ll have to stop and land inside taverns and buildings to interact with most of the buckets.

The new Candy Buckets found on the Dragon Isles will be available to collect throughout the entirety of Hallow’s End, which lasts in WoW Dragonflight from Oct. 18 to Nov. 1.

