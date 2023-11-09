WoW players facing gamebreaking hurdle in Firebrand Fystia questline

World of Warcraft players have run into a big problem in the Emerald Dream zone. They’re killing Firebrand Fystia as a part of a quest, but it’s not counting as an objective and they’re not receiving the rewards for it even though they did everything the way they’re supposed to.

One aggrieved player went to the official forums to share their experience. They said the quest seems to be broken and think it won’t be fixed until servers are restarted. They also said it could prevent the rare elite from spawning, which appears to be true since others have said they can see her on the minimap but she’s not actually there.

This is a big problem for WoW players because not only do they miss out on experience and reputation with the Dream Wardens, but they also can’t get rid of the quest from their quest log or their minimap until it’s all fixed.

It’s a completionist’s worst nightmare, and one they hope will be fixed soon.

For now, it’s a good idea to wait before trying to beat her again. When Blizzard does eventually get everything working right, players can go back to the Cinder Summit in the Emerald Dream, kill enough Primalists to make Firebrand Fystia show up, and then try to defeat her when she appears near the orange portal.

Fortunately, the rest of the Emerald Dream zone seems to be working as intended. The Call of the Dream quest is running smoothly, all of the Dragon Glyphs and treasures are right where they belong, there’s no funny business with NPCs like Clarelle not spawning, and more.

The bug hasn’t been officially acknowledged yet, but once it is, the developers will work fast to fix it, probably with a quick update soon. They don’t want this problem to ruin players’ fun in the new adventure, so they’ll get to it quickly.