WoW Dragonflight: Where to find Clarelle in the Emerald Dream

A metric ton of new quests have come to World of Warcraft Dragonflight with the launch of its latest patch, Patch 10.2: Guardians of the Dream.

One of those quests deals directly with the new Superbloom open-world event, and to complete it, you’ll need to speak with an NPC named Clarelle. Although she can be a little tricky to hunt down outside of the Superbloom event, you should have no trouble bumping into her and completing her quest while the hourly event is active.

Here’s where to find Clarelle inside WoW’s Emerald Dream zone.

Superbloom NPC, Clarelle, location in WoW Dragonflight

Clarelle is the NPC that will give you a quest called “The Superbloom.” As its name would imply, this quest deals directly with the new Superbloom event, and to complete it, you need to run through one Superbloom and collect 50 Bloom throughout the entirety of it. Thankfully, you can pick up this quest at any point during the event as Clarelle follows Sprucecrown throughout the Superbloom and she can easily be identified by the traditional yellow exclamation mark over her head.

After you complete the Superbloom event (and the quest attached to it), immediately turn around and speak with Clarelle at coordinates [44.62, 72.05]. She should be standing in the area near where you defeated the final boss of the Superbloom event, and she’ll linger around there for a few minutes. If you fail to turn in the quest after the event or fail to gather enough Bloom during the Superbloom, you’ll need to run the event back when it begins again.

Upon speaking with Clarelle, you’ll be able to turn in your quest (so long as you did its requirements), and she’ll reward you with the Cache of Overblooming Treasures. This cache contains gear, as well as a reputation token for the game’s newest faction, the Dream Wardens.