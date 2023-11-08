Where to find Firebrand Fystia in WoW Dragonflight

The Emerald Dream, the newest zone added to World of Warcraft Dragonflight in Patch 10.2, is full of rare spawns for you to track down and slay.

One of those rare spawns is Firebrand Fystia, who can tend to be a bit elusive and difficult to spawn. But if you’re lucky enough to spot her, it’ll be a massive boon to your achievement progress.

If you’re someone who’s played a lot of WoW, you’ll know that every new zone that’s filled with rares has at least one enemy that’s tougher to track down than some of the others on the list. And in the case of the Emerald Dream, Firebrand Fystia is looking like she might fit that bill.

Firebrand Fystia has a relatively long spawn timer, which can apparently be affected by defeating nearby mobs, according to players on the WoW forums. Here’s where you can find her.

Where to find and how to spawn Firebrand Fystia in WoW Dragonflight

WoW players wait for Firebrand Fystia to hopefully spawn in the Emerald Dream. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Firebrand Fystia can be located at coordinates [29.84, 20.80] in the Emerald Dream. She’s in the northern part of the zone in a subsection of the Dream known as the “Cinder Summit.”

Upon arriving at the coordinates, you’ll notice a large, glowing orange portal on top of a rocky ridge. This portal is where Firebrand Fystia spawns, so keep your eyes peeled on that location just in case she steps through the portal.

Some WoW players on the game’s official forums are reporting that Firebrand Fystia is currently bugged and claim it’s possible for an indicator on the map to show that she’s up and ready to be killed, but when you arrive at her spawn point, there’s no enemy waiting there for you. This bug is unconfirmed, but if there is any issue regarding Firebrand Fystia, it’s likely Blizzard will solve it in the very near future.