WoW players can soon transform 2 of the game’s most valuable materials into each other

Professions are a cornerstone mechanic in WoW Dragonflight, especially after the system was reworked at the start of the expansion. In this expansion, more players than ever are crafting and selling their goods on the open market, adding another element of refreshed gameplay to WoW.

The profession revamp in Dragonflight introduced plenty of new currencies, materials, and items for crafters to hoard and make the most of. But very quickly, it became clear that players’ bags would be filled with these items as they reached the apex of their crafting journey. Once your professions are maxed out on a single character, finding extra usages for materials and currencies such as Profession Knowledge and Artisan’s Mettle becomes difficult.

Luckily, in Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard is implementing a solution for players whose grinding abilities have exceeded the limits of the grind since Profession Knowledge will be transformable into Artisan’s Mettle.

Once you’ve completely maxed out your Profession Knowledge, you’ll be able to convert any extra knowledge you earn in the game—regardless of whether it’s via crafting, gathering, or Dragon Shards of Knowledge—into Artisan’s Mettle. Previously, players had been able to purchase Profession Knowledge with Artisan’s Mettle, but in Patch 10.1.5, you’ll have the option to perform the inverse.

These vendors in Valdrakken will allow you to convert Profession Knowledge into Mettle in Patch 10.1.5. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In the new patch, you can head to the section of the Artisan’s Market in Valdrakken where crafting orders are completed and find two NPCs named the Apprentice Crafter and Apprentice Gatherer. These NPCs will allow you to convert any excess Profession Knowledge into Artisan’s Mettle, ensuring your well-earned resources don’t go to waste. On the WoW PTR, a conversion rate of 10 Profession Knowledge for 25 Artisan’s Mettle is in place.

Patch 10.1.5 is set to be released on the live WoW Dragonflight servers this upcoming Tuesday, July 11.

