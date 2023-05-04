Locations of all Profession Knowledge chests in Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

Upgrade your profession now.

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 introduced the underground Zaralek Caverns, an expansive new zone with new factions, quests, vendors, and more. Among the various treasures scattered throughout the Zaralek Caverns are also an entirely new set of Profession Knowledge chests.

Profession Knowledge chests contain rare loot which typically increases your proficiency in any given profession. In order to interact with these chests, players must first reach a skill of 25 in the corresponding profession.

Related: How to open the Seething Cache in WoW Dragonflight

All professions in WoW Dragonflight have at least three chests with different items scattered across the Zaralek Caverns. While most professions can gain plus three Knowledge points from their search, Engineers in Patch 10.1 have it extra good. Engineers have 11 total Profession Knowledge chests for a grand total of plus 25 Knowledge points.

If you are on the hunt for your profession’s Knowledge chest in WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1, here’s where you should start looking.

All Profession Knowledge Chests in Zaralek Caverns WoW Dragonflight

ProfessionReward/Way point
AlchemyMarrow-Ripened Slime62.10, 51.12
AlchemyNutrient Diluted Protofluid52.68, 18.30
AlchemySuspicious Mold40.48, 59.18
BlacksmithingBrimstone Rescue Ring48.30, 21.95
BlacksmithingWell-Worn Kiln57.15, 54.64
BlacksmithingZaqali Elder Spear27.53, 42.87
EnchantingLava Drenched Shadow Crystal48.00, 17.00
EnchantingResonating Arcane Crystal36.66, 69.33
EnchantingShimmering Aqueous Orb62.39, 53.80
InscriptionHissing Rune Draft53.01, 74.27
InscriptionAncient Research54.57, 20.21
InscriptionIntricate Zaqali Runes 36.73, 46.32
JewelcraftingBroken Barter Boulder54.41, 32.47
JewelcraftingGently Jostled Jewels34.47, 45.43
JewelcraftingSnubbed Snail Shells40.37, 80.66
LeatherworkingFlame-Infused Scale Oil41.16, 48.81
LeatherworkingLava Forged Leatherworker’s Knife45.25, 21.12
LeatherworkingSulfur-Soaked Skins49.56, 54.80
TailoringAbandoned Reserve Chute47.21, 48.55
TailoringExquisitely Embroidered Banner44.52, 15.65
TailoringUsed Medical Wrap Kit59.11, 73.14
EngineeringBusted Wyrmhole Generator37.82, 58.83
EngineeringDefective Survival Pack50.51, 47.93
EngineeringDiscarded Dracothyst Drill49.44, 79.01
EngineeringHandful of Khaz’gorite Bolt57.65, 73.94
EngineeringHaphazardly Discarded Bomb48.17, 27.93
EngineeringInconspicuous Data Miner49.87, 59.25
EngineeringMisplaced Aberrus Outflow Blueprints48.48, 48.64
EngineeringOverclocked Determination Core48.10, 16.59