Locations of all Profession Knowledge chests in Zaralek Cavern in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 introduced the underground Zaralek Caverns, an expansive new zone with new factions, quests, vendors, and more. Among the various treasures scattered throughout the Zaralek Caverns are also an entirely new set of Profession Knowledge chests.

Profession Knowledge chests contain rare loot which typically increases your proficiency in any given profession. In order to interact with these chests, players must first reach a skill of 25 in the corresponding profession.

All professions in WoW Dragonflight have at least three chests with different items scattered across the Zaralek Caverns. While most professions can gain plus three Knowledge points from their search, Engineers in Patch 10.1 have it extra good. Engineers have 11 total Profession Knowledge chests for a grand total of plus 25 Knowledge points.

If you are on the hunt for your profession’s Knowledge chest in WoW Dragonflight patch 10.1, here’s where you should start looking.

All Profession Knowledge Chests in Zaralek Caverns WoW Dragonflight