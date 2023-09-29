WoW players are asking Blizzard for another Timewalking quality-of-life change

Timewalking is already awesome, but can it be more convenient?

Timewalking dungeons are one of the most convenient gameplay systems that World of Warcraft has to offer. Between the easy level-ups that you get from running Timewalking dungeons to the high-level gear you can earn from them during the endgame, the feature has uses for every member of the player base.

Still, players want just one more thing out of Blizzard to make Timewalking even more accessible and player-friendly.

In a thread on the WoW subreddit earlier today, players concurred that Timewalking vendors should always be available and located at their usual spots, regardless of whether or not the Timewalking event for their respective expansion is currently active. Typically, Timewalking vendors—who sell pets, mounts, and other rewards that are thematically associated with past expansions—are only available to interact with during the Timewalking event for that expansion. When the week-long events end, they vanish into thin air and don’t return until the calendar makes another rotation through its event schedule.

For example, if you farmed enough Timewarped Badges during a Cataclysm Timewalking event but wanted to purchase the Ironbound Wraithcharger, which is the Wrath of the Lich King Timewalking mount, you’d have to wait until the next Wrath Timewalking event to do so. Players think a system like this is counterintuitive and that the vendors should be available to purchase from regardless of the event schedule.

One WoW player on Reddit theorized that the system is in place as it currently is to give players “fomo” (fear of missing out) and to “encourage you to stay subscribed and are forced to wait for each event.”

To make matters more frustrating, you can’t even hold onto the quest item that you get from each Timewalking event in hopes of getting more badges at a later date; the Timewalking dungeons (and all quests and vendors attached to them) are only available during one specific week on the calendar, with only just a little room for second chances every few months.

Another WoW player suggested the vendors should only go out into the world when their expansion is up in the rotation for Timewalking week, but the rest of the time, they should stay in the Caverns of Time in Tanaris—and that’s an idea we can get behind.

Thankfully, WoW players are in the midst of an opportunity to catch up on all of their Timewalking needs as the rapid-paced Turbulent Timeways event is currently underway, with a new Timewalking event happening every week for the next five weeks.

