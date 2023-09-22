Throughout the entirety of WoW: Wrath of the Lich King Classic, there has been an ever-looming force that’s been present: the Lich King. The main villain of the expansion has been consistently pulling the strings of the narrative, and finally, in phase four, we’ll have the chance to fight him head-on.

Players have been dying to sink their teeth into Icecrown Citadel (ICC) since the very start of the expansion, and for many players, it’s been the thing to look forward to ever since Wrath Classic launched last September.

Finally, Icecrown Citadel—perhaps the most iconic raid in WoW history—has a release date in WoW Classic. Here’s everything you need to know about the raid, including when it’s hitting Classic servers, as well as the epic loot you’ll find within.

When does Icecrown Citadel release in WoW Wrath Classic?

Icecrown Citadel will officially be released on Oct. 12, but phase four of Wrath Classic will be released two days prior on Oct. 10. On that date, players will be able to dive headfirst into the climax of Wrath Classic and attempt to strike down the Lich King.

ICC will surely be the highlight of Wrath Classic phase four, but it won’t drop until approximately 48 hours after the patch.

Wrath Classic Icecrown Citadel bosses

Lord Marrowgar is the gatekeeper of Icecrown Citadel. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are 12 bosses in Icecrown Citadel, with each of them serving as a natural stepping stone en route to the final battle with the Lich King. Keep in mind that you don’t have to do the bosses in the midsection of the raid in any particular order, but the first four and final two bosses must be completed in the order that they appear.

Here are all of the bosses of ICC, in the order that you’ll most likely encounter them.

Lord Marrowgar

Lady Deathwhisper

Icecrown Gunship Battle

Deathbringer Saurfang

Festergut

Rotface

Professor Putricide

The Blood Council

Blood Queen Lana’thel

Valithria Dreamwalker

Sindragosa

The Lich King

Best rewards and loot in Icecrown Citadel

Invincible is one of the most famous mounts in WoW history. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Icecrown Citadel loot will be plentiful and you’ll likely be wanting to farm the raid each week for a chance at some of the strongest gear that’s available in the endgame. Here are just a few examples of the top pieces of loot you can earn in the citadel.

Tier 10 gear

ICC is home to a new set of tier gear for every class in the game. Tier 10 pieces will come at item levels 251, 264, and 277. To get tier gear in Icecrown Citadel, you’ll have to collect Emblems of Frost from bosses within the raid, then upgrade that gear by using Marks of Sanctification, which drop on Heroic-difficulty ICC.

You will need the previous version of an item at a specific level before upgrading it to the next tier. Thankfully, raid difficulties will be available to change in the in-game interface now, making the farming process a bit more streamlined in ICC.

Primordial Saronite

Icecrown Citadel is home to one of the most valuable reagents in all of WoW: Primordial Saronite. This new ingredient is not only a necessary component for many endgame pieces of gear, but it’s also one of the main objectives of the questline to earn Shadowmourne, the legendary two-handed axe that’s coming to the game with the launch of phase four.

Invincible

And of course, you know we couldn’t write about the “best loot in ICC” without name-dropping Invincible, the personal mount of the Lich King. The undead flying horse is, in our opinion, the most iconic mount in the history of the game. End of story. He will only be available, as he’s always been, on Heroic 25-player difficulty.

WoW Wrath Classic phase four will be released on Oct. 10, and Icecrown Citadel will be available two days later on Oct. 12.

