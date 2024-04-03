WoW Noblegarden: How to summon Daetan Swiftplume

A new world boss has been added to the Noblegarden holiday this year in World of Warcraft.

Daetan Swifplume, a powerful Druid with the ability to turn into a duck, is terrorizing the starting towns of Goldshire and Razor Hill, and it’s up to the mighty heroes of Azeroth to stop him. It’s also in your best interest to fight this new boss as beating him has the chance to reward you with some sweet, holiday-specific loot.

Here’s everything you need to know about Daetan Swiftplume in World of Warcraft, including his loot table and the method by which you can summon him.

How to spawn Daetan Swiftplume during WoW’s Noblegarden holiday

Daetan Swiftplume does not spawn in the location where you fight him on a set timer. Instead, you’ll need to trigger the boss’ spawn by dragging a large golden egg to the nest found in his usual spot. The egg can be found near the nest, and it respawns approximately every 10 to 15 minutes in a rotating set of locations that are never too far from where you’ll fight the boss.

Once you see the egg, click on it and take it to the Daetan’s nest in either Elwynn Forest or Durotar. Daetan Swiftplume has two locations in the open world and you can engage him at one of the two depending on your faction.

Elwynn Forest : [30, 91]

: [30, 91] Durotar: [44, 35]

Swiftplume’s spawn location is easily found on your map whenever you navigate to Elwynn Forest or Durotar during the Noblegarden holiday. You’ll see a huge star on your map marking Daetan’s spawn location throughout the duration of the in-game event.

Goldshire is one of the hotspots of this year’s Noblegarden festivities. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Daetan Swiftplume only takes one person to summon and he can be soloed. But with plenty of people spawn-camping the boss’ area throughout all of Noblegarden at almost all hours of the day, you shouldn’t have any issue simply waiting by the boss’ spawn point and engaging him once he descends from the sky in his duck form.

All Daetan Swiftplume loot and drops during WoW’s Noblegarden holiday

Daetan Swiftplume has a robust lineup of loot that he drops, including the highly coveted Noblegarden Trinket. This item is a once-daily drop that you can get after each daily reset, and you can turn it in back at either Goldshire or Razor Hill, depending on your faction, for a chance at some of the items Swiftplume offers.

Daetan Swiftplume’s most notable pieces of loot are the Spring Reveler’s Turquoise costume—a transmog set that drops piece by piece and will take many attempts to complete—as well as the Noble Flying Carpet, a new holiday mount that’s only available to farm during Noblegarden. The drop rate for this mount is unknown, but like most holiday mounts, it will take many painstaking attempts to earn during the short time window in which it’s available.

Daetan Swiftplume will be available to fight in WoW each day while Noblegarden is active. The holiday will be live on the game’s servers until April 8.

