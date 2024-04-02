All new additions to WoW’s Noblegarden holiday in 2024

The Noblegarden holiday is back on the World of Warcraft servers, and this year, the in-game celebration of the spring season has a few new twists and additions.

Recommended Videos

Outside of the egg hunting and usual objectives Noblegarden has to offer, a new quest line and world boss have been added to the lineup of activities in the holiday. These new additions, as one would anticipate, come with a bunch of rewards to collect, and for the WoW fans who obsess over the annual holidays and adding everything they can to their collection, this new version of Noblegarden is a gold mine.

Noblegarden is one of the shorter holidays on WoW’s calendar as it only lasts for one week, so be sure to do everything it has to offer while it’s live. Here’s everything that’s new and worth doing or collecting in the latest edition of WoW’s Noblegarden holiday in 2024.

Noblegarden duck storyline: What the Duck?

A new storyline was introduced this Noblegarden in an effort to make the holiday more interactive outside of just the egg-collecting activities of years past. Now, a storyline surrounding a duck invasion in some of the game’s major starting towns has sprouted up, giving Noblegarden a sense of depth through narrative.

This storyline also has a main villain that you’ll need to fight at the end of it named Daetan Swiftplume. This questline takes approximately 30 minutes to complete, and it culminates with a battle against Daetan Swiftplume himself. You can return to the boss fight location once daily and summon him for a chance to earn some of his rewards, including pieces of a transmog set and a new Noblegarden mount.

New world boss: Daetan Swiftplume

Swiftplume can be encountered in both Elwynn Forest and Durotar. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The new Noblegarden world boss, Daetan Swiftplume, is one of the most noteworthy additions to the holiday this year. Swiftplume isn’t relatively hard to take down, but the rewards you can earn from this boss are great as he drops a full transmog set to celebrate spring, as well as a new mount, the Noble Flying Carpet.

The Noble Flying Carpet is only contained in rare (blue) quality Loot-Filled Baskets. You must be at least level 60 to get the rare-quality Noblegarden basket.

You can defeat Daetan Swiftplume once daily per character after you’ve completed the new duck storyline, and each time you take down the world boss, you’ll be granted a Noblegarden Trinket, which you can turn in back at Goldshire or Razor Hill, depending on your faction. Upon turning it in, you’ll get a Loot-Filled Basket, which has a chance to contain the Noble Flying Carpet, among other rewards.

The Daetan Swiftplume encounter also has a chance to reward you with the Spring Reveler’s Turquoise Attire, which is the new Noblegarden transmog set.

There’s a chance for rewards each day. Screenshot by Dot Esports

New toys and pets: Lovely Duckling and Duck Disguiser

As one would expect from a duck-themed Noblegarden event, of course there are going to be some new duck pets and toys to collect. The new duck pet, the Lovely Duckling, costs 50 Noblegarden Chocolates to purchase, and can be found at the holiday vendors spattered across the starting zones where the Noblegarden event is being held.

Completing the Noblegarden duck storyline will also give you the Duck Disguiser toy, which allows you to transform into a duck.

Noblegarden will be live in World of Warcraft until April 8.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more