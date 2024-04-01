Category:
WoW Noblegarden: Where to find Emmery Fiske for A Fowl Concoction quest

Here's where to find the wizard in the second quest of the new Noblegarden chain.
Image of Michael Kelly
Michael Kelly
|
Published: Apr 1, 2024 03:47 pm
Stormwind overhead image from World of Warcraft
Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a new Noblegarden quest line in WoW Dragonflight and it sends players across Azeroth on a dangerous hunt to find out why the holiday is being overrun with an outpouring of ducks. 

Recommended Videos

One portion of that quest chain might be tricky for Alliance players, though, especially those who tend to play the game on autopilot. The quest “A Fowl Concoction” sends you to find an NPC named Emmery Fiske in the Wizard’s Sanctum of Stormwind City, but you’ll notice he’s not in the usual part of the sanctum you’re likely used to being in. You’ll need to stop short and look around to notice him. 

Here’s where to find Emmery Fiske and complete the quest A Fowl Concoction in WoW Dragonflight.

Where is Emmery Fiske in WoW?

For many Alliance players, it’s second nature to run straight through the portal when reaching the top of the spiral in the Wizard’s Sanctum. But for this quest, you want to stop short and look immediately to your right. 

A WoW Screenshot of Emmery Fiske inside the Wizard's Sanctum in Stormwind City
Emmery’s up at the top of the ramp in the Wizard’s Sanctum. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you run through the archways into the main portal room of the Wizard’s Sanctum, you’ll notice the map won’t change and the blue circle indicating the location of Emmery Fiske on your mini-map will still be present. Plus, you’ll notice there are no NPCs of note in this section of the sanctum. Run back through the portal and you’ll find Emmery Fiske standing on the right-hand side of the sanctum’s upper level. 

The exact coordinates of Emmery Fiske’s location in Stormwind City are [48.66, 87.00]. He’s found inside the Wizard’s Sanctum, at the very top of the spiral ramp, just before you enter the arched gateway leading to the sanctum’s portal room. After completing this interaction with Emmery Fiske, you’ll be tasked with turning the quest back in at Zinnia Brooks in Goldshire, and Emmery Fiske will be there waiting for you when you return to the town. 

The quest A Fowl Concoction will be available to complete in retail WoW throughout the entirety of the Noblegarden event, which will last until April 8. 

World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Michael Kelly
Staff Writer covering World of Warcraft and League of Legends, among others. Mike's been with Dot since 2020, and has been covering esports since 2018.