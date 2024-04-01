How to start the new Noblegarden duck quests in WoW Dragonflight

Noblegarden—the WoW equivalent of the Easter holiday—has arrived on the live World of Warcraft servers, and this year, players can interact with a new quest chain in the modern version of the game.

Recommended Videos

To start the new 2024 Noblegarden quest chain in WoW, you’ll need to head back to your faction’s most notable starting town. The chain revolves almost entirely around the presence of ducks and how they’re overtaking Azeroth during the Noblegarden holiday. Alliance players will have to head to Goldshire in Elwynn Forest to start this quest chain, while Horde players can kick things off at Razor Hill in Durotar. At the end of the chain, you’ll have a chance to defeat the new Noblegarden holiday boss, Daetan Swiftplume, for an opportunity to earn the new Noblegarden mount, the Noble Flying Carpet.

Here’s how to start the new Noblegarden duck quest chain in WoW Dragonflight.

How to pick up What the Duck? in WoW during Noblegarden holiday event

There are plenty of Noblegarden quests to pick up now that the holiday is live. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The quest “What the Duck?” is the first quest in the new quest chain introduced for WoW’s 2024 edition of the Noblegarden event. This quest will be available from Zinnia Brooks, who is found outside the blacksmith shop in Goldshire, for Alliance players. Members of the Horde can seek out Sylnaria Fareflame, who is found on the northern road leading out of Razor Hill.

You’ll find a bevy of ducks walking around Goldshire and Razor Hill, each of whom can be spooked off by using the horn you were given when you accepted the quest from either Zinnia Brooks or Sylnaria Fareflame. After scaring off 10 ducks, of which there are an abundance of, return to the quest giver to continue the chain. There are a total of four quests in the chain, and it can be completed in about 20 to 30 minutes.

For completing the chain, you’ll get the Duck Disguiser toy and a Duck Disguise Kit of your choice. If you don’t get the Noble Flying Carpet mount on your first try, you can come back to the spot where you fought Daetan Swiftplume each day for another chance at the mount. Noblegarden (and these new quests) will be active in-game until April 8.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more