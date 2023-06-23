WoW Dragonflight is finally getting cross-realm trading

For the past couple of months, Blizzard Entertainment has been tearing down all boundaries between World of Warcraft Dragonflight players with the biggest change being cross-realm guilds. In Patch 10.1.5, Blizzard is taking this a step further and finally allowing cross-realm trading.

On June 22, WoW devs shared yet another round of Patch 10.1.5 updates pushed to PTR, revealing all cross-realm restrictions will be lifted once the next update rolls out on live servers on July 11.

Currently, you can only trade with players from your realm or a realm associated with it, unless you’re in an instance. If you’re clearing a Mythic+ dungeon or a raid, you can trade various goodies among each other like loot and Healthstones, but you will still need to purchase your own flasks and pots if there isn’t anyone from your realm in your group.

As you can imagine, this change was very much welcomed by players on WoW’s subreddit as they are already excitedly making plans for their alts:

“That’s huge! This also has a lot of upsides for people that have characters in multiple realms. Finally being able to send more things to alts is a great QoL change.” one player said.

“This would make our raid so much easier. We have a few regular raiders on another realm and it sucks if they can’t even get BoEs or flasks or whatever from other people in the raid. Really good to see that fixed,” another WoW player commented.

Aside from helping altoholics with trading goodies, players assume this will minimize the influence of cartels that have taken over the crafting market and will open up the market of rare transmogs.

When discussing the consequences of this change, WoW players have concluded that prices of wares at auction houses should drop, and reagents and cosmetics should become way more accessible now.

Although this will help me to finally move around gold from long-forgotten characters to my main, I actually love cross-realm trading because my Mythic+ runs won’t be delayed that much when someone forgets to buy a potion or a flask and they have to run back to Valdrakken to get it. Now, I can just give them a flask and we should be on our way to time that key.

Patch 10.1.5 is coming on July 11 and, aside from this, it will have a new Evoker spec for you to test out and megadungeon Dawn of the Infinite. So, buckle up because this will be one of the best “filler” patches in the history of WoW.

