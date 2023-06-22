How long will the Winds of Sanctuary buff last in WoW Dragonflight?

Currently in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, a game-wide experience and reputation buff is active for all players. The buff is called the “Winds of Sanctuary,” and gives anyone who logs into WoW a 50 percent boost to all of their characters’ experience and reputation throughout its duration.

The buff is in place to celebrate the release of Diablo 4, so after you finish your leveling grind against the demons of hell, you can return to Azeroth and catch any of your WoW alts up to speed. Keep in mind that the Winds of Sanctuary buff is only active in WoW Dragonflight, and not WoW Classic. If you’ve been wanting to use the buff to catch up in Wrath Classic phase three or increase your XP gains in your Vanilla Classic hardcore runs, you’re unfortunately out of luck.

The Winds of Sanctuary buff applies to all sources of experience in Dragonflight, as well as all reputations in the game, regardless of their era or expansion. The only exception to the Winds of Sanctuary reputation buff is the game’s newest reputation, the Loamm Niffen, which was only added to Dragonflight last month with the release of Patch 10.1.

How long will the Winds of Sanctuary be active in WoW?

The Winds of Sanctuary buff will be active in WoW Dragonflight until July 11 at 4:59pm CT. You’ll have until that moment to level up as many characters as you can with an expedited rate of experience. Alternatively, you can use this time frame to get all of your main characters’ reputations up to Exalted (or as far as they’ll go with weekly restrictions in mind).

The experience and reputation buffs can go hand-in-hand on a single character, as you can use the XP boost to get to level 70, and then increase your reputation with Dragonflight factions to speed up the process of acquiring catch-up gear.

No matter how you take advantage of the Winds of Sanctuary buff, you’ll have a little under three weeks to level up your WoW characters and get up-to-date with any reputation grinds you might be lagging behind on. The Winds of Sanctuary will be active in WoW Dragonflight until July 11.

