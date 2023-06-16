How to get the Winds of Sanctuary experience buff in WoW Dragonflight

If you’re not a die-hard Diablo 4 fan and you’re sticking to your guns and still playing World of Warcraft Dragonflight, you don’t have to worry you’ll run out of things to do on the Dragon Isles because new experience and reputation buff, Winds of Sanctuary, is coming to the game.

As the second part of the Diablo 4 event in WoW called Welcome to Sanctuary, Winds of Sanctuary will increase both reputation and experience gains by a whopping 50 percent. This, unfortunately, won’t make any difference when you’re earning reputation with Loamm Niffen, but you can still use it to catch up with other factions of the Dragon Isles.

While everyone’s having the time of their lives in Diablo 4, I know I’ll be making the most of the Winds of Sanctuary buff. Here’s how you can get experience and reputation buff Winds of Sanctuary.

How to get the Winds of Sanctuary buff in WoW Dragonflight

Getting the Winds of Sanctuary buff in Dragonflight is simple—log into the game and play it from June 15 to July 11. Once you log in, the buff will be automatically applied to your current character and any other character you might have in your alt library. So log in, get your buff, and get back to grinding.

It’s worth noting that this buff will apply to your characters that are at level 70 and below, meaning you can quickly level up fresh alts and catch up on reputation with older WoW factions.

How long will the Winds of Sanctuary buff last in WoW Dragonflight?

The buff will last from June 15 to July 11. During this period, the buff will be automatically applied to all your previously created characters and characters you create in the meantime. Besides that, you can pair this experience buff with Timewalking events in rotation and you should have an army of alts in no time.

