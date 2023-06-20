WoW player claims one of the game’s hardest achievements in just 5 days

There's still time if you want to get this achievement too.

Historically, World of Warcraft has had plenty of achievements that only a handful of patient players have managed to get. One of those achievements is the Insane in the Membrane achievement and one player has managed to claim it in just five days.

On June 19, one player reported and shared evidence on WoW’s subreddit of earning the Insane in the Membrane achievement in just five days. The achievement, which only three percent of the population holds, tasks you with reaching Honored reputation with the Bloodsail Buccaneers, and Exalted with Booty Bay, Everlook, Gadgetzan, Ratchet, Darkmoon Faire, and Ravenholdt. Once you tick all boxes, you’ll get the achievement and the title “Insane.”

The tricky part here is that you need to simultaneously grind reputation with Bloodsail Buccaneers and Booty Bay, since the only way to earn reputation with Bloodsail Buccaneers is by killing Booty Bay mobs and vice versa. But, the catch is that you lose reputation with Booty Bay once you start killing their guards.

In addition to this, reaching Exalted reputation with Darkmoon Faire and Ravenholdt is no joke. While Darkmoon Faire reputation is earned by completing various quests, Ravenholdt’s rep grind consists of killing Syndicate mobs and getting Heavy Junkboxs and turning them in.

This feat was only possible because of the Winds of Sanctuary experience and reputation buff which increases your gains by 50 percent. Normally, WoW players reported it took them 10 or even more days of grinding to get this unique achievement.

Insane in the Membrane was first introduced in Wrath of the Lich King, but it has changed over the years. Today, you can find this achievement in the Classic iteration of the game, but you won’t need to farm the Shen’dralar reputation.

Although I admire the patience and discipline this WoW player has, I could never make myself start this “insane grind” since I never liked farming reputation and with each expansion I end with only passive rep gains with only a few reputations maxed out.

