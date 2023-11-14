WoW Dragonflight: How to start and complete the Our Owlies quest

Blizzard added a ton of refreshing world quests in World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2, but it isn’t always clear how to start and finish them. One of those quests is Our Owlies quest.

Our Owlies is a world quest in the Emerald Dream that sends you to the Eye of Ysera island to speak Kiya Featherpaw. The quest, however, doesn’t end there and you still have to do a couple of errands before you can reap your rewards and tick that box.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Our Owlies quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Our Owlies quest in WoW Dragonflight

Kiya Featherpaw starts Our Owlies quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Our Owlies quest, fly to the Eye of Ysera island in the Emerald Dream at the 57, 25 coordinates and talk to Kiya Featherpaw. Open the dialogue, and offer to help deliver the care packages to the owls.

How to complete the Our Owlies quest in WoW Dragonflight

After you accept the quest, you have to deliver six packages. I recommend hopping on your Dragonriding drake or your regular flying mount and finding the owls around the area. Normally, owls are at the top of pillars.

It’s important to note that you’re not giving the package to the owls themselves, but you’re leaving the packages next to them.

After you leave all six packages, the quest will be completed.

How long does it take to complete the Our Owlies quest in WoW Dragonflight?

Since Our Owlies doesn’t involve defeating enemies, it should take you roughly five minutes to complete. All you need to do is to start the quest and then deliver the packages. As soon as you deliver your last package, the quest should be completed.

Rewards for completing the Our Owlies quest in WoW Dragonflight

Once you’re done with this quest, you’ll receive the following rewards: