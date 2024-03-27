WoW Dragonflight: How to get the Wake Me Up Dragonscale Expedition achievement

Four new achievements were added to WoW Dragonflight in Patch 10.2.6 to document players’ progress with individual tasks associated with each of the four original renown factions on the Dragon Isles: the Maruuk Centaur, the Iskaara Tuskarr, the Valdrakken Accord, and the Dragonscale Expedition.

Recommended Videos

The achievement “Wake Me Up” is associated with the Dragonscale Expedition and is named after the faction’s home base of operations, the Waking Shores. This zone was the first that players encountered after landing on the Dragon Isles all the way back when Dragonflight launched in November 2022. And now, as Dragonflight comes to a close, you’ll have to revisit the zone if you want to get this achievement.

Here’s how you can get the Wake Me Up achievement in WoW Dragonflight, which is one of the many achievements needed for the expansion’s meta achievement, A World Awoken.

All achievements needed for the Wake Me Up meta achievement in WoW Dragonflight

The Dragonscale Expedition is the main faction involved with the Waking Shores. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Achievement In-game objective Detailed requirements + tips Adventurer of the Waking Shores Complete 10 special encounters in the Waking Shores Many of the rare mobs near the Obsidian Citadel count for this achievement. Defeat them en masse to quickly progress it. Treasures of the Waking Shores Discover the hidden treasures of the Waking Shores Only eight treasures are placed throughout the zone, and each of them can be found organically on your map. Dragonscale Expedition: The Highest Peaks Place a flag on 10 of the tallest peaks in the Dragon Isles Twenty flags are scattered throughout the continent. Place 10 of them to pop this achievement. Well Supplied Unlock every talent in the Expedition Supplies tree. The supply kit is found near Pathfinder Jeb at the Dragonscale Basecamp. Lead Climber Complete 10 climbing world quests. Keep an eye on your world map for these climbing quests. The ones in zones like Zaralek and the Forbidden Reach also count. How Did These Get Here? Collect 10 Lost Supplies during climbing world quests. Keep an eye out for lost supplies while climbing. Scan every rock that’s on the wall while completing each quest for a supply bag. A Legendary Album Take photographs of legendary characters while cataloging wildlife. There are seven total NPCs to capture while cataloging. Each is found in the original four zones of the Dragon Isles, and sometimes, you’ll need to go around twice on the raft/balloon to find them. Great Shots Galore! Take 100 Great Shots while cataloging wildlife Great Shots are tough to get while cataloging. The easiest way to get them is to capture a piece of wildlife in motion, such as a bird flying, or a fish jumping out of the water. Any time you see an animal doing something cool, take a shot of it, just to be safe.

The two main types of world quests associated with the Wake Me Up achievement are world quests that deal with climbing and cataloging—two mechanics that can only be unlocked and progressed via the Dragonscale Expedition rep. You can fully max out your abilities in the climbing and cataloging trees by grinding rep with the Dragonscale Expedition.

Hitting max renown with the faction is something you should have done during the early days of Dragonflight, but if you haven’t, you can quickly catch up by completing the game’s main campaign, as well as every world quest and side quest. There’s plenty of reputation found in each of the main zones of the Dragon Isles, plus the extra zones added in more recent patches, for you to get maxed out with the Dragonscale Expedition.

If you’re looking to get Wake Me Up before the end of Dragonflight, and currently have little-to-no progress made on the cataloging and climbing quests, you’ll need to scour your map every time world quests reset. I’ve only been averaging one (maybe two) Great Shots per cataloging run, and Lost Supplies have been tough to track down while climbing. But as long as you’re consistently completing the Dragonscale Expedition’s world quests across the Dragon Isles, you’ll eventually receive Wake Me Up by the merit of the grindiness of this achievement.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more