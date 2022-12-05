All Dragonscale Expedition Flag locations in WoW Dragonflight

Renown in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is the equivalent of the old reputation system introduced back in 2004. Unlike the traditional reputation system, Renown has 25 levels, with each being unlocked after you reach a certain threshold.

In total, there are six reputations in Dragonflight: Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Maruuk Centaur, Valdrakken Accord, Wrathion and Sabellian, and the Cobalt Assembly. While Dragonscale Expedition, Iskaara Tuskarr, Marruuk Centaur, and Valdrakken Accord are the four major factions tied to zones, the Cobalt Assembly and Wrathion and Sabellian are minor reputations tied to Iskaara Tuskarr and Valdrakken Accord, respectively.

Each zone has its own unique ways of farming Renown, but the most common way of grinding Renown will be by completing world quests. For Dragonflight Expedition, you can also level up your Renown with Dragonscale Expedition Flags scattered across the first zone of the Dragon Isles, the Waking Shores. Before you can jump on your Dragonriding drake and start collecting the flags, you’ll need to meet some requirements.

Here’s a quick guide on Dragonscale Expedition Flags, including how to unlock them and all their locations in Dragonflight.

How to unlock Dragonscale Expedition Flags in WoW Dragonflight

To unlock Dragonscale Expedition Flags in Dragonflight, you’ll first need to travel to the Dragon Isles and complete the introductory questline to unlock Dragonscale Expedition. Then, you’ll need to level up your Dragonscale Expedition to Renown level seven and unlock the Expedition Supply Kit in the Dragonscale Basecamp. You can level up your Renown by simply completing the main questline in the Waking Shores and doing the side and world quests in the zone.

Locations of Dragonscale Expedition Flags in WoW Dragonflight

In total, there are 20 flags scattered across the Dragon Isles. You’ll find five flags in the Waking Shores, four in Ohn’ahran Plains, six in the Azure Span, and five in Thaldraszus. Generally, you’ll get 500 reputation per flag, and in total, you will get 5000 reputation after you discover all the flags. Here’s the list of all coordinates in each zone, and bear in mind the coordinates come from a post on WoW subreddit, so there might be some inconsistencies.

Locations of Dragonscale Expedition Flags in the Waking Shores

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way 73.35 38.85

/way 56 45.40

/way 44 63

/way 28.70 47.70

/way 54.80 74.10

Locations of Dragonscale Expedition Flags in Ohn’ahran Plains

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way 86.30 39.30

/way 57.75 30.80

/way 30.40 36.45

/way 28.30 77.65

Locations of Dragonscale Expedition Flags in the Azure Span

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

/way 31.90 27

/way 45.15 25

/way 37.50 66.20

/way 63.10 48.65

/way 74.85 43.25

/way 77.45 18.40

Locations of Dragonscale Expedition Flags in Thaldraszus

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment