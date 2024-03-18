How to complete A Legendary Album achievement in WoW Dragonflight

One of the most fun achievements you can earn in World of Warcraft Dragonflight is “A Legendary Album,” which requires you to spot and snap photos of legendary WoW characters during the cataloging world quests across the Dragon Isles.

From Chen Stormstout to Nat Pagle and countless NPCs in between, you’ll need to go around the Dragon Isles and snap photos of these hard-to-find characters during your cataloging expeditions.

Here’s where to find all of the characters needed for the legendary wildlife achievement “A Legendary Album” in WoW Dragonflight.

How to unlock A Legendary Album cataloging world quest achievement in WoW Dragonflight

Get your Dragonscale rep up, first and foremost. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

There are several prerequisites to A Legendary Album, so you’ll definitely have to put in time beforehand to earn it. First, you’ll want to start earning reputation with the Dragonscale Expedition—enough to unlock the Expedition Supply Kit. You’ll also have to complete the quest line that begins with “A Cataloger’s Paradise,” which is unlocked at renown level eight with the Dragonscale Expedition.

This achievement would also be impossible to complete without the Lucky Rock power-up, which you can get from the Expedition Supply Kit in the Dragonscale Basecamp. The supply kit is found at coordinates [47.31, 83.35] next to Pathfinder Jeb. You should be investing Dragon Isles Supplies into the supply kit whenever you get the opportunity to do so—the Lucky Rock ability allows you to see Legendary Wildlife when you’re doing cataloging world quests.

You’ll need to wait until a cataloging world quest is active to snap photos of any potential wildlife. If you head to one of the spawn points listed below and a world quest isn’t active, you won’t be able to ride the Cataloger’s Raft or collect any photos.

Thankfully for players, all of the legendary NPCs you’ll encounter on the cataloging raft have fixed spawn locations, so you can easily track them down when going after them in the wild. Each of the legendary characters has a corresponding world quest they can only spawn at, so if you’re missing one of them for the achievement, you can wait until that world quest spawns to add them to your collection.

All legendary photographs for the Wildlife Catalog in WoW Dragonflight

Always have your eyes open for exceptional wildlife when riding the Cataloger’s Raft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cataloging the Waking Shores

Abu’Gar: [64, 49] A troll fishing on the left side of the river near the end of the raft ride.

Chen Stormstout: [50, 68] A male Pandaren fishing on the right side of the river after the first waterfall.



Cataloging the Ohn’ahran Plains

Elder Clearwater: [73, 84] A male Tuskarr found fishing on a central island just after starting the raft ride.



Nat Pagle: [52, 57] Fishing on top of the bridge near the end of the raft ride.



Chief Telemancer Oculeth is the only piece of legendary wildlife you can find in the Azure Span. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cataloging the Azure Span

Chief Telemancer Oculeth: [44, 61] A male Nightborne found on the left side of the river, just before you go over the first waterfall.



Cataloging Thaldraszus

Wrathion: [51, 42] His exact location varies, but he flies in his black dragon form in a relatively predictable pattern throughout the balloon ride.

Time-Warped Mysterious Fisher: [38, 69] Takes on the appearance of your character. Look for your own model and armor shortly after the first waterfall of this route. They’ll be hidden behind a big rock wall, but if you’re having trouble, wear some bright-colored armor to make the fisher stand out.



As you take more legendary photographs, you’ll unlock achievements such as “Legendary This achievement will likely take you at least several days to complete, considering you can’t control the rate at which cataloging world quests spawn.

