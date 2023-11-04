WoW Dragonflight Dragonriding is coming to older continents sooner than expected

There isn’t a World of Warcraft Dragonflight player alive who hasn’t wished for Dragonriding to come the old world, and luckily for you, this is rolling out sooner than expected.

During a WoW panel on Nov. 4, WoW game director Ion Hazzikostas revealed that Dragonriding is coming to the old continents of Northrend, Kalimdor, the Eastern Kingdoms, Pandaria, and all other lovely continents revealed over time with expansions in the upcoming Patch 10.2.5.

Essentially, this means you can use all your lovely Dragonriding drakes to conquer the skies of old, and you and your drake won’t be limited to only Dragon Isles.

Currently, you have six Dragonriding drakes—Cliffside Wylderdrake, Highland Drake, Renewed Proto-Drake, Windborne Velocidrake, Winding Slitherdrake, and Grotto Netherwing Drake, and you’re getting a seventh drake, Flourishing Whimsydrake, in Patch 10.2.

You will be able to ride only your Dragonriding mounts beyond the Dragon Isles, and the option to use your regular mounts with Dragonriding will only come with the next WoW expansion, The War Within. In the next expansion, you can take your all-time favorite mounts and ride them in a stunning fashion across all the skies there are in Azeroth, Draenor, and Outland. There should be some limitations, meaning you probably won’t be able to use Dragonriding in PvP zones and other similar zones where flying is normally disabled.

Overall, this is an excellent addition to the game, and I didn’t expect to fly above Kalimdor and the Eastern Kingdoms anytime before the end of Dragonflight, but it seems like Blizzard has been in a good mood for these couple of days. You’ll still need to collect all your Dragonriding Glyphs to unlock all drake’s abilities, but luckily for you, these are account-wide. There will be more coming in Patch 10.2, so make sure you pick them up early.