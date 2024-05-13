WoW Classic: Where is the meat vendor in Ironforge?

If you’re a Dwarf or Gnome player first starting to quest in Dun Morogh early in the stages of World of Warcraft, you can make a quick stop in Ironforge’s Military Ward to seek out Sognar Cliffbeard, the meat vendor, to stock up on some food for your journey.

If you’re a WoW Classic player looking for the meat vendor in Ironforge, here’s where you can find him.

Where to find the Ironforge meat vendor in WoW Classic

The meat vendor in Ironforge is named Sognar Cliffbeard, and he can be found patrolling the Military Ward in the city. To seek him out, head to the Military Ward and look around the central burning embers in the middle of the ward. Sognar Cliffbeard moves in a constant circle around the Military Ward and only stops when he’s spoken to.

Sognar moves in a circle around the Military Ward. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sognar Cliffbeard: full Ironforge meat vendor inventory

Tough Jerky (level one)

Haunch of Meat (level five)

Mutton Chop (level 15)

Wild Hog Shank (level 25)

Cured Ham Steak (level 35)

Roasted Quail (level 45)

You can follow the Commons section of the city past the Ironforge Visitor’s Center and Fizzlespinner’s General Goods to reach the Military Ward. If you’re coming from the Deeprun Tram in Tinker Town, you can make an immediate left to head toward the Military Ward.

Why Alliance Hunters should get familiar with the Ironforge meat vendor

Sognar Cliffbeard is a particularly valuable NPC for Alliance Hunters (Dwarves and Night Elves) as they need to stock up on meat to feed their pets. In Classic WoW, the varying types of Hunter pets have different diets, and many of them need to be satiated with meat from time to time to keep them happy. Keeping your pet happy with meals is a surefire way to make sure your DPS doesn’t fall off and is a critical piece of management when playing a Hunter.

Almost every Hunter pet in the game (with the exception of Bats, Turtles, Gorillas, Crabs, Tallstriders, and Wind Serpents) will benefit from eating meat.

