How to find and tame Washte Pawne the Wind Serpent in WoW Classic

Washte Pawne is a highly sought-after Wind Serpent in WoW Classic, who can both be killed for some quick experience or trained by Hunters looking for a strong leveling companion.

In WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, Washte Pawne is one of the best available options to Hunters, especially during the first phase of the season. It’s definitely worth going out of your way and adventuring to the southern tip of the Barrens to hunt down Washte Pawne, especially if you’re a Hunter looking for a new pet.

Here’s how you can find, track, and tame the Wind Serpent in WoW Classic and WoW SoD.

Washte Pawne Wind Serpent Hunter pet spawn location in WoW Classic

Washte Pawne is located in the Barrens near coordinates [44, 79]. The Wind Serpent has multiple spawn locations, but as long as you are in the area just north of Razorfen Kraul, there’s a chance you’ll run into him. The spawn rate for Washte Pawne is relatively high, but although he is not rare, he is in high demand, so you might encounter other players trying to kill or tame the beast.

Washte Pawne’s spawn location is near the red circle shown above in the Barrens. Screenshot and Remix by Dot Esports

Upon killing Washte Pawne, you’ll be able to loot Washte Pawne’s feather, which can be picked up to start a quest. This quest can be turned in at Jorn Skyseer back in Camp Taurajo. Skyseer is one of the strongest hunters in the Barrens and often accepts trophies of dangerous beasts you might take down in the zone—other quests of his include the chain to defeat monsters such as Ishamuhale and the Silithid Harvester.

If you don’t want to kill Washte Pawne and are more interested in taming the Wind Serpent, you’re more than welcome to do so if you are a Hunter. Washte Pawne is a level 25 Wind Serpent (which are among the best Hunter pets in the game), and during the first phase of Season of Discovery, Washte Pawne is going to be one of the best pets you can have in your stable. The Wind Serpent’s raw DPS is very high, and you’ll likely have Washte Pawne in your active rotation of pets whenever you take on an endgame activity such as the Blackfathom Deeps raid.