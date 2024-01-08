What to do with Harvester’s Head in WoW Classic

The Silithid Harvester is a level 24 rare elite enemy that can be found in the southern section of the Barrens in WoW Classic.

If you come across a Silithid Harvester while questing in the Barrens, you’ll be able to start a quest after looting the monster and turn in its head for a quick burst of experience while leveling. Here’s how you can find a Silithid Harvester in WoW Classic and subsequently turn in its head for a quest known as “The Harvester.”

WoW Classic: Silithid Harvester and Harvester’s Head location, quest guide

Silithid Harvesters have a chance to spawn somewhere on the road between Camp Taurajo and Razorfen Kraul in the Barrens, approximately near coordinates [45, 71] in a subsection of the Barrens known as the Field of Giants. They are usually around level 24 and their rare elite status is marked by the silver dragon around their nameplate, so if you encounter one during the first phase of WoW Classic’s Season of Discovery, you’re likely going to have a difficult time taking one down solo. But if you successfully defeat one, you can loot the monster to claim the “Harvester’s Head,” an important quest item.

The Silithid Harvester can be found in the Field of Giants subzone, circled in blue. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’ve collected the Harvester’s Head, you can click on the item in your inventory to activate a quest called “The Harvester,” which can be turned in at Jorn Skyseer in Camp Taurajo. Players who have completed the quests available in the Barrens should be familiar with Jorn Skyseer as he’s the NPC who gives out the quests to kill some of the zone’s most dangerous beasts, including Ishamuhale.

Turn the Harvester’s Head in to Jorn Skyseer at Camp Taurajo. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no physical reward (such as gear) available to earn from The Harvester, but you can grab some quick experience by turning in the head to Jorn Skyseer. We recommend going on the hunt for a Silithid Harvester in the Barrens around level 23 or 24, or waiting until phase two of Season of Discovery launches to turn the quest in if you’ve completed it at level 25.