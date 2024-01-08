How to find and defeat Ishamuhale in WoW Classic

Ishamuhale is a quest in World of Warcraft Classic that requires you to kill a legendary raptor of the same name.

It is part of a quest chain that requires you to hunt down some of the most powerful beasts located across the Barrens, and this middle quest is one of the first true tests of your skill as a beast hunter. Fighting and tracking Ishamuhale can be difficult, and you’ll need to acquire some bait to lure him out first.

Here’s how you can find Ishamuhale in WoW Classic and defeat the raptor in combat.

WoW Classic: Ishamuhale quest location

The quest to kill Ishamuhale begins with Jorn Skyseer in Camp Turajo, who tasks you with bringing back the raptor’s fang to him as proof of your victory over the beast. You must bring a Fresh Zhevra Carcass with you when you approach Ishamuhale’s spawn location. These can be obtained from any of the Zhevras in the Barrens, and it’s almost a guarantee that you’ll encounter at least one Zhevra on your walk between Camp Taurajo and Ishamuhale’s lair.

That dead tree in the distance is where you can find Ishamuhale. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ishamuhale’s lair can be found near coordinates [60, 30]. Once you arrive there, place the Fresh Zhevra Carcass you collected at the base of the large tree to summon Ishamuhale. Ishamuhale is a relatively tough-to-kill enemy, and if you’re not prepared to fight him, there’s a genuine chance you might lose your battle with him.

One of the biggest dangers you’ll encounter when fighting Ishamuhale is not the raptor itself but instead the nearby roaming monsters that surround his pit in the Barrens. Beasts such as hyenas, plainstriders, and savannah prowlers surround Ishamuhale’s open-air lair, and if you’re not watching your back or are stumbling backward when fighting the raptor, you could bring an extra enemy with you into the fray. Fighting Ishamuhale is hard enough, but having to fight an additional mob alongside him is nearly impossible. When I tried to complete this quest, I had to restart due to an untimely death caused by a roaming hyena.

If you die while fighting Ishamuhale, you’ll need to acquire another Fresh Zhevra Carcass and start the quest from scratch. After killing the beast, loot his fang and return it to Jorn Skyseer at Camp Taurajo to progress the quest.